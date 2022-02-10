The diet and wellness industry has taken the internet by storm. Many people want to eat well to improve their health and appearance, but with so many options out there, it can be hard to distinguish what is worth trying from what is simply the latest fad. One way to identify healthy diets that yield results is to look to the professionals. Professional soccer players rely on their bodies to carry them through game after game, so they are a great source when considering switching up your eating habits to improve your health. Not all soccer players follow the same diet, so you may want to do some additional research to determine what eating pattern would be the best fit for you and your lifestyle.

The Paleo Diet

Paleo is short for Paleolithic, referencing the period that this diet focuses on. The idea behind this way of eating stems from the belief that the human body is not prepared to digest the types of processed foods that are widely consumed today. By only eating food that was available in the paleolithic era, the body is not being asked to break down anything it wasn’t made to digest. The diet requires eating natural foods such as fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, fish, nuts, and seeds. It prohibits eating anything that started being produced through agriculture or any other method that came after the Paleolithic era, like grains, dairy products, or refined sugars.

The Mediterranean Diet

One of the highest-ranked diets among nutritionists and athletes alike, the Mediterranean diet has been proven to provide many health benefits. The ease of finding foods that fit the qualifications has made it popular, especially with the professional soccer-playing crowd. This is not as much of a diet as it is a lifestyle, reflecting the major food groups of people that live in the Mediterranean region. It includes eating whole grains, like farro or brown rice, and emphasizes heart-healthy fats like olive oil and fish. It also focuses heavily on eating an abundance of fresh fruits and vegetables. If following this lifestyle, you may eat poultry and dairy, but it is generally recommended that you steer clear of red meat, sugar, and highly processed foods.

The Vegan Diet

Veganism has been one of the fastest-growing diet choices, endorsed by big names in the soccer community like Lionel Messi and Alex Morgan. The lifestyle requires eating strictly plant-based, meaning fruits, vegetables, seeds, grains, and anything that comes from the ground. Vegans do not eat any animal products or byproducts. Some vegans eat bee products, like honey, as long as they are ethically collected, while others avoid it altogether. While the diet certainly limits a person’s options, its recent popularity has spurred many vegan alternatives to the foods you might miss.

The Keto Diet

Keto refers to ketosis, a process in which your body begins to burn fat for energy instead of carbs. In addition to soccer players, many non-athletes try this diet because it can be effective in helping people lose weight and stubborn fat, while also reducing the risk for many diseases. Anyone trying the keto challenge can expect to eat foods that are extremely low carb and high fat. Keto foods include high-fat meats, cheese, eggs, butter, and low-carb vegetables. In order to enter ketosis, you must avoid fruits, grains, starches, sugar, and anything that would not be considered low-carb.

The Raw Diet

The raw diet is an extension of veganism, but as it is more extreme, it does not have as many followers. As the name suggests, the diet requires eating foods that have never been heated over 118 degrees Fahrenheit, leaving primarily raw fruits and vegetables. It is not for everyone, but it does have some nutritional benefits.

Professional soccer players subscribe to a variety of different diets, many of them backed by science and extensive research. If you’re looking for an alternative eating style to promote weight loss, reduce disease risk, and improve nutrition, one of these diets might be worth a try.