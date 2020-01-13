Serie A week 19

Juventus brought there points the Italian capital with the 2-1 away win. The Serie A champions maintain a small advantage on top of the league over Inter Milan.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a penalty as his team started the game with great impact scoring two goals in just the first ten minutes of the game.

AS Roma would eventually come back in the game and gave itself a second half with chances to tie the game.

Juventus coach, Sarri, on the important away win:

We played well for 60 minutes. It was necessary to take into account a little suffering when playing here against a team that has pace, acceleration and technique. It was almost inevitable. What I did not like was the management of the result, when instead there were the conditions to do wrong: when we managed to break away in a calm manner, we were three three against one on three occasions.

We are happy because we scored three points on a very difficult field, putting in a good performance for good stretches. Today we played deep in our area without wanting to go into the opponent’s half of the pitch and that’s a risk.

Ramsey and Rabiot are doing well, they give impression that they are growing each game. Aaron has always scored with insertions, he has them in his DNA. For an Englishman to come and play with us is not easy, and, of course. He had a series of physical problems at the beginning. He had to wait and now I like how he is emerging, I am convinced that he will have a great second half campaign, like Rabiot.

Today we were good defensively in the final third. I prefer to defend 30 meters ahead, but the situation was the same. I had to adapt by changing the formation in the final minutes.”