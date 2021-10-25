Soccer players are some of the most revered athletes in the world, and for good reason: these athletes demonstrate strength and fitness that is unparalleled. Soccer players spend hours and hours of their lives dedicated to the sport. Even when they’re off the field, they know how important it is to keep up with healthy habits so they can look, feel and play their best.

If you’re after the physique or athleticism of a soccer player, there’s no better place to learn how than straight from the source. Check out these tips to stay in shape the way only these world-class athletes do.

They Mind Their Diet

For soccer players, their physical health and wellness are their livelihood in more ways than one. The food that they put on their plate can either help to fuel their bodies or weigh them down, so players spend a great deal of time deciding what their body needs, turning to supplements by looking for “what is Thrive” or meeting with a nutritionist to discover their own unique nutritional needs. As a rule, however, soccer players generally structure their meals around their own macronutrient needs.

Macronutrients, or the amounts of protein, carbohydrates and fats that support optimal health, help their bodies to get the right nutrients they need to build muscle, stay alert, keep a strong immune system and support a variety of functions so they can train hard and play well.

They Get Enough Rest

While the grand majority of the time you see a soccer player will be on the field, in an interview or out and about, these athletes know that rest is an essential part of their overall lifestyle. Adequate rest, both through high-quality sleep and days off between training sessions, gives their bodies enough time to recuperate. Rest is an important part of any training program, as it is the only time where muscle tissue can be repaired, injuries can be healed and energy stores can be replenished.

They Drink Enough Water

There’s a reason why so many beverage companies vie for soccer team sponsorships. Fluid intake is a significant part of the game. Soccer players always drink enough water to stay hydrated around the clock. In the average game, a player will run between seven and ten miles, which can easily deplete fluid stores.

Proper hydration also helps to regulate their body temperatures and lubricate their joints for ease of motion. Soccer players rarely turn to sugary drinks, alcoholic beverages or other high-calorie fluids when they’re thirsty.

They Stay Active

It goes without saying, but soccer players are incredibly physically active. They spend much of their time building muscle and working on their endurance so they can come into each game as agile and strong as possible. Not only do soccer players need to run and perform drills, but they also spend time working on their core and upper body muscles to help them balance and remain stable on the field. Soccer players are also known to train in a variety of other physical activities, from ballet and yoga to biking and swimming.

They Take Care of Their Mental Health

Soccer is as much a mental sport as it is a physical one. The best soccer players have always emphasized the importance of training your mind as well as your body to be the best player you can be. This sport can be incredibly draining, mentally and emotionally. Professional players often turn to soothing activities outside of the game, such as meditation, journaling, yoga or other calming hobbies that give their minds a break and a chance to slow down and focus on something that brings them a sense of peace and quiet.

Soccer is competitive, and the best players take this to heart only as much as it will serve them. They work hard to stay ahead of the competition, but maintain a solid sense of personal health and wellness that supports their mind, bodies and spirits in a sport they love.