MLS Regular season

Austin FC 4-1 Portland Timbers

Austin FC won a third game of their MLS inaugural season but the first one at the newly built Q2 stadium. Fans had to wait the third match at the stadium to finally see a goal from their favorite team. Los Verdes bounced back from two scoreless draw against San Jose and Columbus to win at Q2 and let the fans enjoy this historic moment.

Jon Gallagher

Austin FC‘s forward is the first player ever to score at Q2 not only for the home team but all-together. His name will be forever in the local sports history books as the 25 years old player sent the fans into frenzy at the 28th with the first goal for his team. From there Austin FC piled 3 more goals to end the night with a victory and on a high note. A night that will stay in the team’s mind for a long time to remember.

Coach Wolff on the first ever victory at home:

“They brought us all here, they built this unbelievable stadium. Delivered us to this fantastic community and we’re fortunate enough to get goals and cap for a win. But the fans, everything’s been right. Tonight, we got the goal, to break that seal and to cap it off for our first win in Q2 [Stadium].

“You’ve seen at Q2 [Stadium] where we’ve just been dominating games, peppering the goals, especially the first 15 minutes or something. It’s frustrating but at the same time one of them has got to go in, one of them has got to bounce off someone’s head or thigh or something. We’ve just got to get lucky, and when that happens the floodgates open. I woke up having a good feeling this morning and felt that we were going to score tonight. We had to.