Did you know your habits shape about 40% of what you do each day? With the right habits, you do better in life. However, with poor habits, you may be making your path to success more challenging than it has to be.

As a professional soccer player, it’s up to you to ensure you are ready to perform at top levels at all times. Self-care and healthy habits are huge parts of this. From using a quality cleansing toner to getting plenty of rest, keep reading for some healthy habits and self-care tips you can use to perform even better while on the field.

Hydrate Correctly

Most people should know this; after all, you need water since your body is 50% to 65% water. It is a crucial part of many functions and helps ensure everything in your body works properly.

Soccer players tend to deplete their water stores quickly. This means that in between practices, conditioning, and matches, it is paramount that you restore your water stores. It’s important to note that the amount of water you should drink varies; however, there are guides online that can help you figure out what amount is appropriate. While this is true, a good rule of thumb is to drink a minimum of 100 ounces of water per day.

Remain Consistent

It’s necessary to try, fail, then get up and try again. However, you can’t just do this for one day. It must be a consistent habit. In any motivational video, you will hear people say they train multiple hours per day. Unfortunately, this isn’t always a healthy habit for professional soccer players.

If you trained for eight hours per day, your muscles would become tired and keep you from getting back on the field for several days. It would also increase the possibility of an injury, which is something most players want to avoid.

Rather than working out for eight hours a day, try to aim for one to three hours per day. This will ensure you don’t fatigue your muscles, and you will start to see progress faster than if you just worked out a lot in a single day.

While this is important, it doesn’t mean you have to do all types of workouts every day. This is also going to exhaust your muscles. Instead, figure out a workout schedule that ensures you aren’t overworking your muscles.

Stretch

Most people don’t like taking time to stretch. They don’t remember to do this; they don’t think they have time to do it or believe that stretching and taking care of their muscles aren’t important.

The fact is, stretching is easy, and it is also easy to establish a stretching routine, thanks to online guides. It’s important to remember that stretching only takes about five minutes. However, it offers countless benefits to your body.

Always Be Willing to Learn

This is a healthy habit of soccer players that can’t be ignored. Regardless of how long you have been playing, there is always something new you can learn. Taking time to learn new skills and utilize new technologies is invaluable. If you take the time to keep learning throughout your career, you will achieve unlimited success.

For example, do you want to improve your breathing during your next game? If so, next time you go for a run, only breathe through your nose. While this may seem simple, it is these little things that can make the biggest difference. You will also be able to save a lot of time when it comes to conditioning.

As you can see, there are more than a few steps you can take to improve your success and build healthy habits as a professional soccer player. Keep this in mind to help improve your game and achieve more and more success as the year’s pass. Healthy habits and self-care are at the very core of a long and prosperous career.