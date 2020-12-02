Diego Maradona, tribute to a legend

November 25, 2020 Diego Maradona passed away at the age of 60 years old. 90SOCCER pays tribute to a legend and one of the greatest players of our game, RIP El Pibe de Oro.

Diego Armando Maradona is the greatest Argentinian player of all-time, superstar Lionel Messi is in agreement. The legend led Argentina to the 1986 World Cup title. During this run he scored one of the greatest, if not the greatest, goals of all-time against England. In the same match, Maradona delivered the most controversial goal ever with the now famous “hand of God”. He won the 1986 World Cup in a memorable game against Germany 3-2. Four years later the Germans took revenge and the 1990 World Cup in Italy 1-0.

Football God for ever

Diego Armando joins an illustrious list of soccer legends who sadly passed, we can look back at his career and why he meant so much to Argentina. We pay tribute to a legend Maradona was probably the most talented soccer player ever. Left-footed and of a short mass, his technique and quickness made him unstoppable.

He played a total of 21 World Cup in four appearances and was named best player of the 1986 tournament his nation won (last title for Argentina). His runs at the World Cup were splendid.

Napoli’s Heroe

Diego Maradona helped Napoli win their only two Serie A league titles and one major European trophy in the span of 7 years in Italy (Serie A 1986-87 and 1989-90, UEFA Cup 1988-89).

On his departure, Napoli retired the No. 10 jersey he wore in his seven years there, the only number the club have ever retired. Shortly after the mayor of Napoli announced the current stadium will be renamed. Diego Maradona’s stadium will be the name to pay tribute to the best player ever at the club.

Argentina

Maradona scored 34 goals playing in midfield for the Argentina national team, in 91 appearances. That puts him fifth on the all-time Argentine top goalscorers list (behind Lionel Messi, Gabriel Batistuta, Sergio Aguero, and Hernan Crespo).

Pelé and Messi mourn his loss.

The 80-year-old Pelé Brazilian legend said: “I have lost a dear friend, and the world has lost a legend” and he is hoping one day to reunite: “One day, I hope, we will play football together in the sky.”

Leo Messi also mourns the loss of the most famous Argentinian ever dded: “he is not gone because Diego is eternal.” and Cristiano Ronaldo highlighted Diego is “One of the best ever,” to play the game.