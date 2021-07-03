Euro 2020 Quarterfinals
Belgium 1-2 Italy
The #1 nation in the FIFA World Ranking is going home. Much like the #2 nation France at the last round, Belgium failed to live up to expectations as they exit early and deservedly. Italy missed the 2018 World Cup but have rebounded from this fiasco. The Italians have won all 5 games in the Euro 2020 tournament, equaling an all-time record of 13 straight wins for La Nazionale.
Perfect start
Belgium and Italy played a very pleasant first half of football with many chances on both sides that. De Bruyne tested the goalkeeper but Insigne goal for Italy [2-0] was something else and the Napoli player curved beautifully the ball to the top left corner of Courtois’ goal. Lukaku converted a generous penalty awarded to the Belgian Red Devils. In the second half the Italians reverted to a more classic football from italy, trying to slow down the pace and often exaggerating on fouls committed by the opponent to gain time.
Now Italy moves to play Spain in the semifinals at Wembley. Two nations we did not expect to go that far have now a chance to become the next European champions!
Post-game reaction
Coach Mancini – Italy: