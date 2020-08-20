Champions League semifinal: Bayern Munich 3-0 Olympique Lyon

Bayern Munich joins PSG in the Champions League final on Sunday. After a slow start and several opportunities to score for Lyon, the Bavarians put on another gear to lead 2-0 at the break. A brace from Serge Gnabry set the German champions on the path to meet Paris Saint-Germain. Again in the second half, Bayern Munich gave chances to Lyon for a comeback but the keeper Neuer stopped all chances for the French team.

Ultimately, Bayern prevailed and cruised to victory. Lewandowski added a third goal in the last minutes of the game to punch the ticket onto the Final. Bayern Munich reaches the final for the first time since 2013 and will try to win 6th Champions League in club’s history.

Reactions

Coach Flick on the win:

“We knew it would be a tough game. Lyon are an outstanding team, they fought. They turned in good performances against Manchester City and Juventus. We saw how difficult it is against a hard-running team with good tactics. They hurt us again and again, we were lucky to weather the early stages. Serge handed us the lead thanks to his individual quality. It boosted our confidence. We’ll analyse the match. Our great strength is putting our opponents our pressure. We’ll do that against Paris too.”

Two-time scorer Gnabry: “Lyon put a lot of pressure on us and got behind our back line with their fast players. They also had some chances. We had a bit of luck at the beginning. Afterwards we got into the game well and led 2-0 at halftime. At the end Lewy made it 3-0. Lyon were very aggressive, they wanted to win. You can’t always defend everything. We’re usually very strong at the back, up front as well. We knew about the space behind their back five and tried to get in behind time and time again. That was the key to success, especially in the first half. We’re desperate to win the treble, and we’re going to give it our all on Sunday to win the final.”