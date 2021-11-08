Health care plays an essential role in overall health and wellbeing. When you take care of your body, you look and feel better. Most successful athletes know the importance that strong health care habits have on performance. Soccer players use these steps and more in their daily health care routines to optimize their performance on the field by keeping their minds sharp and bodies fit.

Hygiene

Proper and thorough hygiene can help prevent illnesses and spreading of germs. Daily showers, especially after training sessions and practices, help to keep skin clean and fresh. Handwashing should be performed many times throughout the day by lathering soap for at least twenty seconds before rinsing with water. Being proactive and keeping your hands and body clean may help to reduce the risk of catching an illness. Sickness can bring down even the strongest athlete, so practicing great hygiene habits daily is a great way to limit germs. Hand sanitizer is a good alternative when water and soap are not available.

Another factor in hygiene is oral health. Athletes and non-athletes alike should have a dental hygiene routine that ensures their mouths and teeth are left clean daily. Brush your teeth at least twice a day. Brush after meals or after the consumption of sugary beverages or coffee and other similar drinks that could stain your teeth. A fluoride free toothpaste can be a good, natural choice that is gentle on sensitive teeth while still cleaning and protecting them.

Diet

Soccer players need to be in peak physical condition to excel, so it only makes sense that diet is important to these athletes. Different people may have different dietary needs for a variety of reasons, but for most, being conscious of the decisions you make when selecting foods can be enough. Those looking to fuel their bodies appropriately, while also maintaining weight and optimizing performance, choose well-balanced meals containing lean proteins, fruits and vegetables. Hydration positively impacts body and brain function, making It a key component of an athlete’s health care routine. Individuals should consume at least 64 ounces of water per day, increasing this total during workouts or games when the player is sweating a lot.

Preventative Care

Feeling your best and healthiest is a wonderful thing. Preventative care may play a huge role in that, as you are able to catch problems early on before they become too serious or damaging. Routine screenings and tests can detect issues and predict certain illnesses and cancers. It is important to listen to your body, but it is just as important to take the steps to ensure you are healthy, even when you feel fine.

Exercise

A key component of health is exercise. The benefits are numerous. Soccer players are used to long practices and hours spent in the training and weight rooms. Daily exercise is a staple in their health care routines, even in the off season. Working out in safe and effective ways helps prevent injury and burnout. For many athletes, core strength is a central focus. Stretching at appropriate times is also key for preventing injury, increasing flexibility and maximizing efforts.

Sleep

There may never seem to be enough hours in the day to complete all of the tasks we aspire to but cutting back on sleep is not a way to increase productivity. Athletes are aware of the importance of sleep and how greatly it can impact bodies and minds. Quality sleep can boost performance, energy levels, focus and so much more. A cool, dark sleeping space, limiting screen time before bed and removing distractions from the bedroom can all help you to get a better night’s sleep.

Performance levels are everything for athletes, especially in soccer. Soccer players rely heavily on their bodies to help them have the endurance and stamina to outlast their opponents on the field. Overall health and wellbeing have tremendous benefits on and off of the field. Even if you aren’t an athlete, you can still benefit from a thorough, practical and health-focused approach to your daily routine.