Zidane Leaves Real Madrid

Real Madrid C. F. announces that Zinedine Zidane has decided to bring an end to his current spell as head coach of our club.

We must now respect his decision and express our gratitude for his professionalism, dedication and passion over the years and what he means to Real Madrid.

Zidane is one of Real Madrid’s great icons and his legacy extends beyond what he has achieved as a coach and player at our club.

He is aware that he has a place in the hearts of the Real Madrid fans and that he will always have a home at Real Madrid.

Successful manager

We all know Zidane’s illustrious career as a player winning all major trophies it could possibly win at a club level (UEFA Champions League) and at the international level (UEFA Euro and FIFA World Cup). One of the greatest players ever has stepped down with a strong pedigree as head coach.

In his two stints with Real Madrid, the club’s and french legend won 2 LaLiga titles, 3 Champions Leagues, 2 UEFA SuperCups, 2 Club World Cups and 2 SPanish supercups!

Rumors are sending him to Juventus where he played during 5 seasons and others to France national team. However both positions are not available now so it is probable Zidane will take some time-off to recharge and spend time with his family.