The transfer window is always a crazy time for football teams and football fans with there always being high expectations for teams to sign some of the biggest names in world football. The recent transfer windows have been successful with a lot of big named players making the move to different clubs around the world. The next transfer window looks set to be an interesting one with teams looking to improve their squads at the mid-way point in the season. There are always high expectations from fans for their clubs to sign someone who is world-class but a lot of the time this does not tend to happen due to transfer rumors causing a lot of false facts to fly around the different fans and clubs. The transfer window is always an exciting time for all involved in football with fans getting excited over rumors that their teams are linked with certain players.

There are a lot of different transfer bets being placed around the transfer window with football fans trying to earn themselves some extra funds from placing bets on certain players to either stay where they are or sign for a different team. It is not only player odds punters are betting on but managers as well with some managers having odds to be sacked or move clubs as well as players. Football bets are currently at a record high with the premier league being the most bet on football league in the world by quite some distance. There are many platforms that punters are using to place their transfer bets like at wish casinos that also offer some great halftime entertainment through football matches.

The recent transfer windows have seen a lot of bets being placed on certain players being rumored with moves away from their clubs, for example when Ronaldo was favorite to sign for Manchester City and he made a last-minute move back to Manchester United there were a lot of fans who had placed different bets on to which team he would or wouldn’t go to. The next transfer window looks to be a very exciting one with there already being some big names thrown about to potentially be moving clubs. Expectations can become very unrealistic during the transfer windows as come football fans get a bit carried away with transfer rumors that they see to do with their clubs being linked with certain players.

(Image from bbc.co.uk)