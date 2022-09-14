The National Soccer Hall of Fame

One could easily assume that the most popular team sports in the United States – the nation’s Top Three (football, basketball and baseball)- have also the oldest halls of fame. This is partly true. The oldest of all is the National Baseball Hall of Fame, established in 1936, in New York, followed by a sport whose current professional league is the newest among other sports in the USA: soccer.

MLS was founded just in 1996, while MLB came to life in…1876 (as the National League), NHL in 1917, NFL in 1920 and NBA in 1946. Of course there have been various professional soccer leagues before the Major League Soccer’s introduction in the mid 90s. Those leagues trully contributed to the developement of the sport, but the MLS was the one that has pushed soccer to another level over the course of the past 10 years. And soccer has been long heralded as the sport of America’s future, nearly matching baseball’s popularity!

Below is the ranking of America’s favorite spectator sports according to Philly Voice’s 2017 Gallup poll.

Football 37%

Basketball 11%

Baseball 9%

Soccer 7%

Ice Hockey 4%

The American Soccer League (1921)

The first significant and viable professional soccer league in the U.S. was the ASL (American Soccer League) which lasted from 1921 until 1933. Its popularity even rivalled that of the NFL!

Unfortunatley, disputes with the USFA and FIFA ultimately led to the league’s collapse in 1933. But, during those 13 seasons several clubs left their mark in the American soccer history: Fall River Marksmen from Massachusetts, NY Giants, New York FC (1916-1924), Bethlehem Steel (1907-1930) and Brooklyn Wanderers (1895-1933). Prior to ASL’s establishment, several semi-professional leagues existed like the NAFL (1895-1898).

Straight after the original ASL folded in 1933, a successor league under the same name was founded and lasted for 50 years (1933-1983). The main difference to the original league was the much smaller budgets and the introduction of new -short lived- clubs.

League soccer in the States not only was popular during the 1920s and 1930s but had a great impact on the national team’s development and success. Plenty of experienced players from overseas -mainly the British Isles- had joined the ASL attracting bigger crowds to the stadiums. Team USA reached the seminfinals of Uruguay’s inaugural 1930 World Cup, with Bert Patenaude scoring 4 goals and finishing third on the table behind Guillermo Stabile and Pedro Cea. The 1930 performance is still the best result for the United States in a World Cup tournament.

The second oldest American Hall of Fame

Baseball has seen itself as America’s game for over a century and it came as no surprise when the National Baseball Hall of Fame was established by Stephen Carlton Clark back in 1939: the first of any sport in the U.S. Eleven years laters, it was soccer’s turn to establish its own HoF. It was founded in 1950 by the Philadelphia “Old-timers” Association, a group of former professional and amateur soccer players who had already enjoyed the sport’s ”golden” era in the 1920s and 1930s. Their aim was clear: to recognize the achievements of soccer in America, in a manner similar to baseball’s HoF.

The first players entered the Hall of Fame were: Billy Gonsalves, Sheldon Govier, Jock Ferguson, Peter Wilson, Harry Ratican, Robert Millar, Millard Lang, Dick Spalding and Archie Stark. Apart from players there was another category of contributors to be honored, the ”builders”, consisted of coaches, owners and administrators. The first builders to enter the inaugural ”Class of 1950” were George Kempton, Horace Edgar Lewis and G. Randolph Manning. Another category, the ”veteran players” was added in 2010.

In 1998 a new award was announced, the Medal of Honor: the highest honor given to people who have grown the sport in the United States. It has been given out only four times in history. The medal holders are: Alan Rothenberg (1998), Lamar Hunt (1999), the 1991 Women’s national team (2001) and Phil Anschutz (2006).

The Hall of Fame was established as institution in 1979 and its museum opened on June 12, 1999 in Oneonta, New York. It is currently located in Toyota Stadium in Frisco, a suburb of Dallas.

For the record, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame was established in 1959, the (Canadian) Hockey Hall of Fame in 1943 and the Football HoF in 1963.

The Magnificent Five

Tommy Fleming, Alex McNab, Johnny Nelson, Werner Nilsen and Fabri Salcedo played soccer in the early 20th century and they are now considered five of the most influential American pre-war players. But the lack of records of that era meant that the “Magnificent Five” would be largely ignored by the Hall of Fame experts for decades. The acquisition of a large volume of historical records relating to this period in the 2000s combined with previously developed eligibility criteria led to their induction posthumously in August 2005.

Outside forward Tommy Fleming (born in 1890) played soccer from 1906 until 1929 and won five American Cups, four National Challenge Cups (U.S. Open) and eight league titles. The American Cup was the first major national cup competition in the States (1885-1924).

Scottish wing forward Alex McNab (born in 1894) signed for Boston S.C. from Grennock Morton in 1924 and played in the States until 1939, aged 46! McNab won six consecutive National Challenge Cups with teams from both the American Soccer League and St. Louis Soccer League. He also won the Scottish Cup in 1922 against Glasgow Rangers and earned two caps with the Scotland national team in 1921.

Center forward Johnny Nelson (born in 1905) played only from 1922 until 1931 and retired as the second leading scorer in the history of the first American Soccer League! Unfortunately, a knee injury on April 5, 1931, ended his career at the age of 26. He scored 213 goals in 246 league games. He mainly played for Fall River Marksmen, Brooklyn Wanderers and NY Giants.

Werner “Scotty” Nilsen (born in 1904) played for local club Skiens Grane in Norway before moving to the United States in 1923. He first signed for Norwegian-Americans and then joined Fall River Marksmen, NY Yankees, Boston S.C.(86 goals in 164 league matches) and other American clubs. He won five consecutive National Challenge Cups and four doubles. He also earned two caps with the United States in 1934 -one at the 1934 FIFA World Cup– before retiring in 1938.

Spanish forward Fabriciano Salcedo (born in 1914) signed for Brooklyn Hispano in 1934 and spent thirteen seasons in the American Soccer League, leading the league in goal scoring three times. He then played in the St. Louis Soccer League and part of one season in the National Soccer League of Chicago. He retired with Philadelphia Americans in 1948.

Eligibility

New individuals are inducted through an annual ballot, although the HoF was not very consistent in strict annual inductions prior to 1996. To be eligible in the Player category, a candidate must have met number 1 and either number 2 or number 3 of the following three criteria:

Retired as a player for at least three years, but for no more than 10 years. Played at least 20 full international games for the United States. This requirement is reduced to 10 games if the games were prior to 1990. Played at least five seasons in an American first-division professional league (currently MLS or NWSL), and won either the league championship, or the U.S. Open Cup, or selected as a league all-star at least once.

For players who have met either 2 or 3 criteria, but retired more than 10 years ago are automatically placed on the veteran eligibility list.

Players’ Classes

Below are the Hall of Fame’s classes from 1950 until 2022.

CLASS OF 1950

Billy Gonsalves

Sheldon Govier (Scotland)

Jock Ferguson (Scotland)

Peter Wilson (Scotland)

Robert Millar (Scotland)

Millard Lang

Dick Spalding

Archie Stark (Scotland)

CLASS OF 1951

Harold Brittany (England)

Davey Brown

Thomas Swords

Peter Renzulli

Robert Morrison (Scotland)

William Fryer (England)

Johnny McGuire (Scotland)

CLASS OF 1952

George Tintle

CLASS OF 1953

Johnny Jaap (Scotland)

CLASS OF 1954

Jimmy Douglas

Aldo Donelli

CLASS OF 1955

Tommy Duggan

CLASS OF 1958

Francis Ryan

CLASS OF 1959

Ralph Caraffi

CLASS OF 1963

Rudolph Kuntner (Austria)

CLASS OF 1965

Fred Beardsworth (England)

Teddy Glover (England)

CLASS OF 1966

Stanley Chesney

CLASS OF 1968

Arnie Oliver

CLASS OF 1971

Bert Patenaude

Gene Olaff

CLASS OF 1973

Joseph Gryzik (Poland)

CLASS OF 1974

Werner Mieth (Germany/USA)

Nicholas DiOrio

Jimmy Dunn

CLASS OF 1975

Alex Weir (Scotland)

CLASS OF 1976

Robert Annis

Walter Bahr

Frank Borghi

Adam Wolanin (Poland)

Charlie Colombo

Geoff Coombes

Frank Wallace

Ed Souza

John Souza

Gino Pariani

Ed McIlvenny (Scotland)

Joe Maca (Belgium)

Harry Keough

Joe Gaetjens (Haiti)

Gino Gardassanich (Croatia)

CLASS OF 1977

Jack Hynes (Scotland)

CLASS OF 1978

Al Zerhusen

Raymond Bernabei

CLASS OF 1979

Al Harker

CLASS OF 1980

John Boulos (Haiti)

CLASS OF 1981

Benny McLaughlin

CLASS OF 1982

Joe Carenza, Sr.

CLASS OF 1983

George Barr (Scotland/USA)

CLASS OF 1986

Andrew Auld (Scotland)

Mike Bookie

Jim Brown (Scotland/USA)

Frank Vaughn

Alexander Wood (Scotland)

Raphael Tracey

Philip Slone

George Moor House (England)

Bart McGhee (Scotland/USA)

Thomas Florie

Jimmy Gallagher (Scotland/USA)

James Gentle

CLASS OF 1989

Walter Dick (Scotland)

Werner Roth

Willy Roy (Germany/USA)

Bob Gormley

CLASS OF 1990

Shamus O’brien (Scotland/USA)

CLASS OF 1991

Rudy Getzinger (Austria/USA)

CLASS OF 1992

Werner Fricker (Germany/USA)

Efrain Chacurian (Argentina)

CLASS OF 1993

Pelé (Brasil)

John Nanoski

CLASS OF 1994

Pat McBride

Lloyd Monsen

CLASS OF 1995

Willy Schaller (Germany/USA)

George Brown (England/USA)

CLASS OF 1996

Paul Danilo

Nicholas Kropfelder

Len Oliver

CLASS OF 1997

Jimmy Roe

Johnny Moore (Scotland/USA)

Robert W. Craddock

Alex Ely (Brazil!/USA)

CLASS OF 1998

Franz Beckenbauer (Germany)

Ed Murphy (Scotland)

April Heinrichs (female)

CLASS OF 2000

Carin Jennings-Gabarra (female)

Giorgio Chinaglia (Italy)

CLASS OF 2001

Rick Davis

William Looby

CLASS OF 2002

Adolph Bachmeier

Vladislav Bogićević (Yugoslavia)

Shannon Higgins (female)

CLASS OF 2003

Paul Child (England)

Karl-Heinz Granitza (Germany)

Bob Lenarduzzi (Canada)

Arnie Mausser

Patrick Ntsoelengoe (South Africa)

Alan Willey

Bruce Wilson

CLASS OF 2004

Michelle Akers (female)

Paul Caligiuri

Eric Wynalda

Mike Windischmann (Germany/USA)

CLASS OF 2005

Marcelo Balboa

Fernando Clavijo

Tommy Fleming

John Harkes

Alex McNab (Scotland)

Glenn Myernick

John Nelson (Scotland/USA)

Werner Nilsen (Norway)

Fabri Salcedo (Spain)

Tab Ramos

CLASS OF 2006

Alexi Lalas

Al Trost

Carlos Alberto Torres (Brazil)

Carla Overbeck (female)

CLASS OF 2007

Julie Foudy (female)

Bobby Smith

Mia Hamm (female)

CLASS OF 2008

Hugo Perez (El Salvador/USA)

CLASS OF 2009

Jeff Agoos

Joy Fawcett (female)

CLASS OF 2010

Thomas Dooley

CLASS OF 2010

Preki (Yugoslavia)

Kyle Rote, Jr.

CLASS OF 2011

Earnie Stewart

Cobi Jones

Eddie Pope

Bruce Murray

CLASS OF 2012

Tony Meola

Claudio Reyna

Desmond Armstrong

CLASS OF 2013

Peter Vermes

Joe-Max Moore

CLASS OF 2014

Kristine Lilly (female)

Brian McBride

CLASS OF 2015

Kasey Keller

CLASS OF 2016

Brandi Chastain (female)

CLASS OF 2016

Shannon MacMillan (female)

CLASS OF 2017

Briana Scurry (female)

CLASS OF 2018

Tiffany Milbrett (female)

Cindy Parlow (female)

Brad Friedel

CLASS OF 2019

Abby Wambach (female)

CLASS OF 2020

Carlos Bocanegra

CLASS OF 2022

Clint Dempsey