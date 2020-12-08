MLS Cup Playoffs 2020

The Seattle Sounders will face the Columbus Crew in the MLS Cup Final after a unbelievable late comeback over Minnesota United (3-2). The Sounders reaches the final for the 4th time in the last five years and will try to win their third MLS Cup. On the other hand, Columbus Crew will play their third MLS Cup final after triumphing in 2008 against the New York Red Bulls for their first ever MLS Cup and losing on 2015 to the Portland Timbers. The Crew will host the final next Saturday.

Wild Conference Final

Down 2-0 at the 66th minute, only a few would bet on the Sounders to reach the Final after Dibassy scored the second goal for the Loons. Minnesota #4 seed, went through an incredible run this season. Following a strong regular season, MUFC swept the #1 seed Sporting Kansas 3-0 to move onto the Conference Final against the Sounders. They were up there again at the home of the champions leading at the break 1-0 and then doubling with less than 30 minutes to play. But the Sounders got heart and they showed it yet again tonight.

15 minutes of craziness

75th minute, Bruin gets one back for the home team sparking home for the champions, 2-1 Minnesota.

89th minute, the Sounders gain a corner-kick. In the scuffle Ruidiaz ends up with the ball in the penalty area and put it into the net to tie the western conference final up at 2-2. Once again Seattle came back and we are heading towards the overtime in this uptempo game

93rd minute….. Last corner obtained for the Sounders. Svensson elevates higher than the Loons defense and heads the ball into the goal to win for the Sounders 3-2! What a comeback and what a team.

The Sounders and Crew SC met once during the regular season, with the two teams playing to a 1-1 draw at Lumen Field in March.