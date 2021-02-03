Premier League week 22

Manchester United matched their best home success in club history with a 9-0 win over Southampton in the Premier League. The last time United had such a large win was in 1995 against Ipswich Town.

With the win Man Utd is back to the top of the league, sharing first place with their best enemies and neighbors Manchester City. Both teams have amassed 44 points thus far but the Cityzens still have two more games to play. Next month the Manchester derby will take place with huge expectations.

Back on track

Man United needed a win, after a draw and a loss over their last two games, to get back into title contention. The Saints were down to 10 men after just 2 minutes into the game. They were never a factor and completely sunk at Old Trafford. With 24 shots on goal against one, United destroyed the Saints. The latter has now lost their past 4 games.

Man United Coach Solskjaer remembers the 9-0 win over Ipswich:

Yes, 1995 wasn’t it? We shared the goals more between the boys than he did [Andy Cole, who scored five]. That was just before I came”.

On the easy win: “Of course, we had an easier task with them getting a sending off so early but still, it is never easy to break teams down when they sit back and defend with 10 men and I thought we were excellent.

We moved the ball really well, quickly. We used the width, we had movements in behind, we had strikers who wanted to get on the end of it scoring goals – even had full-backs wanting to be on the end of it. It was one of those performances you once in a while get and you enjoy.

I am sure everyone enjoyed being out there in a Man United shirt. We’ve been waiting for them to show their magic and tonight was the night that they could go and enjoy. We haven’t had too many of them where you can sit down in the second half and enjoy the football. They enjoyed it and [there were] some good performances.”