Lyon 1-5 PSG

Paris Saint-Germain will play the French Cup final for a record sixth consecutive time. No other club has had such a prosperous success in the Coupe De France competition winning 4 of the last five finals. The club of the capital will play their 18th Final overall and try to add their name on the trophy for the 13th time in cup history

The match

Lyon was the first team to fire at the 11th minute by Terrier but Mbappé responded almost immediately at the 14th. The French world champion scored a hat-trick in this game as the second half unfolded in favor of the visitors. Indeed at the break the game was tied at 1-1 but the red card given to defender Marçal changed everything for the locals.

Down to 10 men Lyon got punched four times for a large home defeat. Trailing in Ligue 1 for Champions League spots, Olympique Lyonnais was hoping to reach the Final for the first time in 8 years and add another trophy. There will be a rematch in the French League Cup Final as both teams will play the last final of the cup. In fact, League Cup is to be abolished on April 5, the day after the final.

Coaches exchanges opinions post-game

Lyon coach Garcia commented on the match:

“We were very good in the first half and we led and had chances to score a second goal. We put pressure on this team for an hour. When you are 10 against 11 against such a team, there is no longer a match. Sometimes events are difficult.

I prefer to highlight how my team has been very good technically and tactically. We were able to produce good play with one-touch sequences. We were very good in creating fast attacks and we conceded few chances.”

For PSG, Neymar and Mbappé were everywhere in this game and combined 4 of the 5 goals for PSG. The German coach, Tuchel was delighted with the performance just a few dyas before receiving Borussia Dortmund in a crucial

“It’s an extraordinary result, scoring five times and winning 5-1 after going behind. It’s really good, a solid performance. We gave everything. There were some times when we lacked fluidity, speed or aggression, but it was easier after the second goal. We gained in confidence and our opponents were a man short.

It’s a good win, because it’s difficult to play here, especially as they were confident after their games against Juventus and Saint-Étienne. It’s a good reaction.”