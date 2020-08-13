UEFA Champions 2020 Finals – Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 Atalanta

PSG avoid elimination with late comeback win against Atalanta thanks to two goals in the last 5 minutes of the game at the 90th and 93rd. PSG move onto the Champions League semifinals for the first time in 25 years .

The match

PSG created many chances but did not find the target. Atalanta took advantage and scored a goal from Pasalic at the 26th. Down -0, the French champions were muted for most of the game. In fact, Neymar had several chances and was the best player on the pitch but he could not find the target during the first half in front of the keeper (3′, 42′).

Atalanta defended as best as they could in the second half letting Paris dominate possession of the ball but the difference came from the impulse of Kylian Mbappe. The superstar did not play the whole game as he was recovering from leg injury. His entrance boosted PSG’s attack as the club kept on pushing. PSG would finally find the net by Marquinhos at the 90th minute. Atalanta was shocked and PSG knew they could avoid the extra 30 minutes. Neymar and Mbappe kept on pressuring the Italian’s defense and the unlikely hero, Choupo-Moting, gave the Parisians the lead and victory. What a scenario this was.

Reactions

Neymar Jr

“It was amazing! It’s a great night. I’m very happy for the team, for the performance, that we believed until the very end. Everyone deserves congratulations. I had two chances to score but I didn’t make the most of them. But in the second half I helped to set up the two goals so I’m really happy and pleased. I hope this can spur on our team, and that we can carry on in the competition.”

Coach Tuchel

“The final minutes were incredible. I can’t describe the emotions, the final whistle was an incredible relief. I think we deserved it. You need a little bit of luck at this level. But you have to make your own luck and we did that and this team is extraordinary. The team kept fighting, kept trying, believed it was possible. And for that, we have to congratulate the whole team.”

PSG move on to face the winner of Atletico – Leipzig and hope they can win it all for the first time in club’s history.