Bayern Munich 2-3 Paris Saint-Germain.

Thanks to two goals from shining star Kylian Mbappé, PSG got a surprising away win at FC Bayern Munich 3-2. Bayern conceded their first home loss in 1 year and half since November 2019 against Bayer Leverkusen. This shows PSG’s strength by winning in such a fortress.

The second leg will be highly competitive as the defending champs are firmly committed to defend their title obtained last year against PSG in the final, 1-0. Like FC Bayern coach Flick said: “We want to get to the semifinals, and today’s result doesn’t change that.” Most likely it will mean winning by a two-goal margin in Paris next week in order to do so…

Reactions

PSG coach Pochettino on winning at Bayern after winning in Barcelona at the last round:

“I think it was a really good game. I am so proud of my players as they were very, very good. We worked very hard to try to put in this type of performance against an excellent team and the reigning champions. Of course, big credit has to go to our players as they were really good tonight.”

Man of the Match Mbappe on his brace on the big away win:

“We played an excellent match, we suffered a lot, but we reacted as a team. We tried to hurt them with our strengths and that worked this evening. But we are only at half-time in the encounter and between the two, we have a very important league match. They are a top side, there were no surprises there. We knew that we were coming up against a side that would make us suffer, but you need to get through that in order to win big matches. It’s an excellent victory and a great lead.”

FC Bayern coach on the loss:

“The defeat was unfortunate. PSG played with great efficiency and scored three goals from very few chances. We dominated the game, had 31 shots on goal. The way we played was impressive. Unfortunately, we were not clinical and efficient enough in front of goal. The team fought for 90 minutes on the pitch, never gave up. We still have a game in Paris and we will do everything to turn that into a positive result.“