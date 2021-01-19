The Premier League title race is shaping up to be a thriller, with a least half a dozen teams believing they are in with a chance of lifting the trophy.

Manchester United’s goalless draw at Liverpool over the weekend left them top of the table, two points ahead of Manchester City and Leicester City.

Liverpool are next in the standings, with Tottenham Hotspur and Everton rounding off a top-six covered by just five points. Read on as we assess the leading contenders for the title.

Manchester United

United can be backed at odds of 7/1 with Betway to claim top spot, and that price represents good value for a team that is firmly in the mix.

The Red Devils still have some challenging games on the road to come, but they proved at Anfield that they are capable of securing favourable results on the road.

Their trip to face Manchester City on March 6 could be a pivotal game and may well determine United’s fate in the title race.

Manchester City

A nine-game unbeaten run has moved City to within two points of United, and they have the added advantage of a game in hand on their title rivals.

Bookmakers rate them as favourites to win the league, although a betting odds calculator will show that you won’t get rich backing them at their current price.

Betway rate them as 4/7 shots to win the title for the third time in four years, but those odds look short given the number of teams still in the running.

Leicester City

The Foxes’ superb away form has kept them in the title race, and if they can step things up at home it would be foolish to underestimate their chances.

Liverpool, Man City and Spurs still have to visit the King Power Stadium, and positive results in those fixtures would undoubtedly boost their chances.

If Leicester can keep Jamie Vardy fit, don’t be surprised to see them hanging around in the title race as the season progresses.

Liverpool

Liverpool dominated the Premier League last season, but they haven’t reached the same performance levels this time around.

Injuries to key defenders haven’t helped their cause, while their front three of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino has looked a little out of sorts.

The Reds should have enough about them to stay in the top four, but they don’t appeal as likely winners of the title.

Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs could be leading the race at the moment, having wastefully conceded 10 points from winning positions this season.

Despite this, manager Jose Mourinho knows what it takes to win the Premier League, and Spurs are clearly genuine contenders.

If Harry Kane and Son Heung-min can avoid injury, the north London club should be capable of sustaining a serious title challenge.

Everton

Betway rate Everton as 100/1 shots to win the Premier League title, which is probably a fair assessment of their chances.

The Toffees have done well to keep themselves in the running despite dropping silly points on a few occasions this term.

However, their squad lacks the depth of most of their rivals and that could prove to be the difference on the run-in.