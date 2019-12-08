Premier League week 16

Leicester continue to impress in the Premier League with a club record 8th consecutive win, the latest 4-1 at Aston Villa.

The Foxes are 8 points behind Liverpool and boast the best defense [10 goals conceded] as well as the best goal differential in the league [+39].

Can they be a threat to Liverpool’s hegemony in England this season? During the 2015-16 season they won the league when nobody expected them to.

This season they are the only team who can follow Liverpool’s rhythm. Besides, the last loss for Leicester was at Liverpool 2-1 and it was a close one.

Coach Rodgers comments in a midst of an historic run:

“It feels great. It was a real historical performance by the team and to play that well to mark that was obviously very, very pleasing.

I thought we were outstanding from the first whistle. We could have had more goals if we were a bit cleaner on the passing and obviously Tom [Heaton] made some great saves in goal. Overall, it was a brilliant team performance and a great win for us.

We scored four different types of goals. Of the four goals, we had two counter-attacks and the second one, we had a long period with the ball and obviously one from a set-play, so it was an outstanding win.”

Jamie Vardy scored a brace and he is in the middle of his best season with the club with 16 goals [5 goals better than Abraham with 11].

Man City – Leicester

Leicester will host Norwich City the next game before traveling to Man City for a real test right before Christmas. Should they win both games, they will be the contender for Liverpool the rest of the way.