Real Madrid – PSG

It happened again, Paris Saint-Germain lost control in a game they had on their feet. Once again the team self-destructed and blew their lead unexpectedly. After Barcelona five years ago, Manchester United a couple of years back, now Real Madrid came back from two goals down to win the tie in less than 16 minutes. PSG are the “remontada” experts. The king is Benzema who scored a Hattrick in that span. Final score 3-1, real Madrid moves on

Mbappe is the world’s best player

The best player in the world is Kylian Mbappe. He terrorized Madrid’s defense and was a constant threat anytime he had the ball on his feet. He did score 3 goals, two of them were canceled by VAR – still, he was able to put his team up 1-0 at the break. Paris dominated the first half with the best chances and with a comfortable two-goal lead.

After this loss, Mbappe is bound to move to Real Madrid for the summer, a team where he will have more chances to win the Champions League.

Calamity Donnarumma

For PSG, everything fell off at the 61st minute when the Italian goalkeeper Donnarumma gave away the equalizing goal to Benzema. It transformed Madrid creating a surplus of energy and Real never looked back. The most decorated team in European football history beat up PSG midfielders and defenders. 15 minutes later the game was over at 3-1. Paris looked like little kids going to the first day of school, shy, sad, and lost on the pitch. This team has no respect in Europe and will never win any champions league trophy with the mentality that they have. Coach Pochettino is gone as well as Mbappe…

Reactions from the winning side

Ancelotti – Real Madrid

“How can it be explained? Well, we had to dig in a lot, but we held on. In the first half, it was difficult to win the ball back, we tried to press them and some good pressing by Karim gave us the chance to score the first. Then the magic of this stadium and these fans appeared and that gave us the energy and allowed us to finish off the opposition because there was only one team on the pitch in the final 30 minutes”.

“Obviously, we all be delighted. There aren’t many words to say at this moment, I prefer not to talk after the games. I think we played well tonight. I think the Madridistas will be really happy tonight and that’s what’s most important”.

Benzema on a magical night and his performance:

“We want to see this stadium with the fans like they were tonight. We needed them and this win is for them”.

“We lost the first leg and we were 1-0 down at half-time today but the strength of the fans drove us on and we gave it everything we had out on the pitch until the end”.