Carabao League Cup 2020

Manchester City the win the League Cup for the third consecutive time beating Aston Villa 2-1 at Wembley. This is the the 8th trophy under coach Pep Guardiola as the Spanish manager grabbed two Premier League titles, three Carabao Cups, one FA Cup and two Community Shields in the last three years with the club.

This season the Premier League title is to be awarded to Liverpool so this is a big achievement for Guardiola and his men to win the League Cup for the third time in a row.

Guardiola shares his emotions:

“Three times in a row is a big success. It’s the consistency, incredible. It was awesome.We struggled in the first minutes and the last ones. They had two clear chances in the first minutes but we played really well, especially in the second half.

The game was good. Phil (Foden) was clinical. Big success, our second title of the season with the Community Shield, it’s so nice. We’ve won a lot. I tried when we arrive, every game we play we try to win it, every competition we try to win it, and three times in a row, being here and winning is great.”

Two more trophies

There are two more silverwares to potentially win for Man City with the FA Cup and thr Champions League. Forward Raheem Sterling said the squad is focused on finishing the season strong:

“It’s a pleasure coming to Wembley and winning it. Long may it continue. It was good, I thought maybe we made it difficult for ourselves at times.

The league has been difficult this year, we’re still in the running for two more titles so we’re focused.

We know as a team that when we’re not in the running for one there’s always a couple more. We just keep going and trying to win trophies.”