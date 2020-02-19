Champions League 2019-290 Round of 16.

The first leg of the exciting matchup between Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain saw the Norwegian superstar, Erling Haaland, score a brace against PSG. Haaland has now scored 10 goals in the Champions League against only 5 for Mbappé, who delivered the assist for Neymar to tie the game. The Brazilian superstar recognizes the quality of the opponent:

“It was a complicated match, it was tough on the pitch. We tried to play our game, to create chances for ourselves and we had more than them. We can’t wait to play the second leg at home.”

Borussia Dortmund will go to Paris with a slight advantage, 2-1 to move forward onto the quarterfinal stage. Paris Saint Germain has been eliminated at the Round of 16 for the last 3 consecutive years so there is no guarantee they will move on.

Coach Tuchel was returning to the club he made himself known to the world. But it was expecting a better performance from his club:

“We lacked confidence by losing the ball easily on several occasions, we complicated the task at hand for ourselves,” pointed out the German coach.

We lacked a bit of rhythm, we need to find that in order to be at our best for the return leg at the Parc des Princes. We are losing 2-1, and we can do a lot better than we did this evening. There is a second half to play at the Parc, we have everything needed to win.”

Erling Haaland stuns PSG

Borussia Dortmund, coach Favre praised his players and Haaland following the win against one of the top teams in the world:

‘Erling is always willing, he’s always determined to score goals. You can see it every day in training and you could see it here tonight as well. He’s just gone and bagged a brace against PSG. That’s some achievement. I also have to mention the fact that it was Reyna who played the decisive pass for the winning goal.

He’s just 19 years of age, but you saw the way he took the ball in his stride and got his head up to see Haaland’s movement. It was really, really impressive. I also thought we performed very well at the back. We gave very little away overall. They only really had one proper chance all game, and that was the one that led to the goal.”

The teenage sensation commented on his performance:

“I still have a lot to improve on, but tonight was really great. We need to keep working hard if we want to go far in this competition. When having a shot on goal, I tend not to overthink it. I just enjoy the moment. As a footballer, you live for nights like this. It’s just amazing. Now we’ll have to see what happens in Paris.”