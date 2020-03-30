Xavier Hernández Creus said in a recent interview to Spanish newspaper “La Vanguardia” that he dreams to be coach of FC Barcelona.

Xavi, now 40 years old, is eyeing a return to the club where we won everything. He is currently the head coach of the Qatari club Al Saad where he also last payed in 2019.

Illustrious career

Xavi had an extensive career with FC Barcelona where played during 17 seasons. The Spanish player appeared with the Blaugrana for a total 505 games in LaLiga between 1998 and 2015 and over 700 overall.

His list of honors is pretty remarkable, arguably the best in Xavi own 8 LaLiga, 4 Champions League, 3 Spanish cups Copa Del Rey, 1 FIFA World Cup and 2 UEFA Euros with Spanish Football National Team amongst other trophies. Few players in the world can boast such an illustrious career and accomplished with a single club.

Quique Setién

Interesting enough, FC Barcelona replaced their coach in the midst of the season. Quique Setién was appointed to replace Ernesto Valverde after two and a half years of service with the club.

Aspiration

Xavi publicly declared his love for FC Barcelona and his dream to return one day: “It will continue to be a dream of mine in the future to manage Barca. I am clear that I want to return to Barcelona, I am very excited. Now that I have seen myself coaching I think I can bring things to the players. But I made it clear to them. I saw myself in a project that started from zero and in which the decision-making was mine.”

He added the importance to have a sane environment:

“I would like to work together with people in whom I have confidence, with whom there is loyalty and who are very valid people. There can’t be anyone toxic around the dressing room.”