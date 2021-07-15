Fresh off the back of Euro 2020 and the 2021 Copa America we’re less than 500 days away from the start of the next FIFA World Cup.

The tournament will be played in the months of November and December for the first time in the competition’s history. It is the second time the World Cup has been hosted in Asia, with Qatar following in the footsteps of Japan and South Korea, who co-hosted in 2002.

Odds are now available to back the winner of the tournament, with the six early favourites as follows:

France 5/1

The defending champions headed into Euro 2020 this summer as the pre-tournament favourites only to be dumped out on penalties by Switzerland in the Round of 16. Didier Deschamps will remain as France’s coach following his success in the 2018 World Cup, which came two years after taking Les Bleus to the final of the European Championships.

Vietnamese bookmakers Vwin have given France odds of 5/1 in their online football betting section, making them the favourites. Deschamps’ squad currently includes superstars Kylian Mbappe, N’Golo Kante and Antoine Griezmann.

Brazil 6/1

Despite losing to rivals Argentina in the Copa America final that they hosted last week, Brazil are currently the second favourites for anyone betting on football at Vwin.

Head coach Tite has been one of the most organised managers the South American giants have had in recent years. Brazil have been keeping clean sheet after clean sheet, though are widely reliant on the firepower of Neymar up front.

36-year-old Thiago Silva may be the only age concern from the Copa America squad, but fans will be hoping they can produce another attacking star or two over the next 18 months to increase their belief they can go all the way.

England 8/1

The Three Lions reached only their second final in history this summer, losing out in the final on penalties to Italy in their home stadium.

England have a lot of young attacking talent, but manager Gareth Southgate failed to get much use out of it during the recent tournament and 2018 World Cup, relying on favourable draws and defensive formations in both tournaments.

Fans always believe their country can go all the way in any tournament, but the reality is their manager lacks tactically and can’t get the best out of many of his attacking stars.

Spain 10/1

Few gave Spain much of a chance heading into Euro 2020, but Luis Enrique’s side grew into the tournament only to be eliminated on penalties by Italy at the semi-final stage.

Dominating possession and creating chances, Spain looked to be just a striker away from being genuine contenders to win this summer’s tournament, despite not taking any Real Madrid players.

18 months to find one and they could well live up to their 8/1 price in the football betting available at Vwin.

Italy 11/1

Roberto Mancini’s side are now unbeaten in 33 games and champions of Europe again for the first time since 1968. Italy were only breached three times in their seven games at Euro 2020 with solid performances from Gianluigi Donnarumma, Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci in particular.

With their current form, a proven manager and depth in midfield and attack, there’s no reason why the Azzurri can’t go all the way in Qatar too, making their 11/1 price with Vwin a very attractive price currently. Vwin is an Asian sports betting and casino platform with betting odds for the 2022 World Cup currently available, as well as casino games, depending on your hosting.

Argentina 12/1

Lionel Messi broke his senior international duck by helping his side win the 2021 Copa America in Brazil this summer. The superstar scored four goals, created five assists and was named the player of the tournament in helping his nation win their first major trophy since 1993.

Bookmakers don’t have the South American nation in the top five favourites due to a lack of world class stars throughout the rest of the team, particularly in defence and central midfield