Today it was revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo has contacted two previous clubs of his and also PSG to see if he can orchestrate a move away from Juventus.

Aged 36, Ronaldo is a serial winner and was said to be disappointed with Juventus this season as they failed to win any trophies and just about finished 4th in Serie A. Ronaldo more than played his part too, scoring a staggering 29 goals in 33 league appearances. It seems that for him, age is just a number.

As a result, Ronaldo wants out and has contacted three main clubs. These include Manchester United, Real Madrid, and PSG. However, should Ronaldo look to leave the Allianz stadium, it would not be cheap or particularly simple either.

In short, there are two stumbling blocks. The first is that Ronaldo still has one year left on his deal and Juve. This would mean a fee would have to be arranged between buyers and Juventus. Even at 36 years old, Ronaldo would not be cheap.

Secondly, there is also the cost of his wages and contract length. Even though he seems invincible, Ronaldo will be 37 next season and potential suitors will be wary in giving him a mega deal. You would assume this would be his last big move as a result.

As for now, his team are currently in talks with Juventus who have just hired Massimiliano Allegri as their new manager. Like Ronaldo, Allegri is also used to winning and has previously won titles at Juventus. Whether he sees Ronaldo in his long-term plans still remains to be seen. Whatever happens, Ronaldo is set to hold crunch talks about his future after the 2021 Euros. With that said, it looks to be a long summer where his future is concerned.