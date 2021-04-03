What you put into your body has a significant impact on how you feel and perform on a daily basis. While it is important to have a nutritious diet regardless of who you are, it is even more vital for soccer players. No matter where you are in your soccer career, the six below elements will be impacted if you do not pay close attention to your diet.

Sickness

One of the biggest factors at risk with a poor diet is your immune system. Without proper nutrients, your body will have a difficult time fighting off bacteria and viruses. Additionally, what might be a simple cold, if you had a proper diet, can turn into a much more dangerous sickness if your body is lacking in minerals and nutrients.

Injuries

On a similar note, a bad diet will also make you more susceptible to injuries. If your diet is filled with junk food, your bones and muscles are more likely to get damaged and your body will not be able to repair itself as quickly. Whether you are playing a regularly scheduled game or competing for the FIFA World Cup, your body is constantly moving on the field. All it takes is one wrong move to break your ankle, sprain your wrist or pull a muscle in your back. Maintaining adequate nutrition will help your body recover faster, regardless of the injury.

Energy

Soccer players exert a large amount of energy during a game. That doesn’t include all the practices leading up to the game or the all-day tournaments you participate in. No matter what team you play for, from the Boston Bolts to the Tampa Bay Rowdies, every team member requires proper fuel in order to play his or her best at each game. If you do not maintain a nutritious diet, your energy levels are going to fall. Without enough energy, you may struggle to simply get out of bed, let alone keep up with a 90-minute game. A lack of energy will also impact your training, which will in turn affect your skills on the field. All-in-all, without enough energy, you may fight to just stay awake during the day, let alone play in a competitive, professional sport.

Focus

Your concentration will also suffer at the hands of a bad diet. When practicing, you will have a hard time perfecting your moves if you cannot focus on the task at hand. Along the same lines, you will have a hard time competing in games if you struggle to remember the plays.

Weight

Your weight can also be a casualty if you are not eating properly. You need to be in excellent physical shape in order to play professional soccer. If you are eating unhealthy foods and drinking sugary beverages, chances are your weight is going to change. Weight gain can limit your speed on the field, which can impact your overall performance. A wholesome diet will instead help you maintain a healthy weight so you can perform your best on the field.

Dehydration

A bad diet can also lead to dehydration. If you are substituting water with unhealthy beverages, your body is not going to stay hydrated. An average person should drink two to three liters of water a day; that number increases depending on your level of activity. As an athlete, it is even more vital that you drink enough water each day. Keep a water bottle with you at all times to ensure you are staying properly hydrated.

Your eating habits affect your body so much. The impact is even more dramatic when your livelihood is as a professional soccer player. Consider the above factors and how they will change for you depending on your diet.