There’s no sports industry quite like soccer. Popular the world over, this sport goes by several names but the rules remain the same. Eleven players to a side battle it out over a black-and-white ball to score as many goals as possible in 90 minutes. It’s not just the players who matter, however. There are many different careers that support the soccer industry. Here are the details on five of them.

Players

It wouldn’t be much of a game without players. Players have to be present at the pitch in order for a game to start. There are no hybrid workplace options here. A professional soccer team typically has 14-23 total players. 11 will play at a time, while 3 others will serve as substitutes per game. Pro teams will typically rotate their roster around throughout the season, giving different players a chance to show off their talents. The extra players also help support the team when other players are out due to injury or suspension. Players generally start their careers as young children or teens on recreational teams and then move up through the levels of collegiate and professional teams as they improve their skills.

Coaches

Without a coach, a team would have next to no direction. Coaches determine the lineup, recommend plays, and send in substitutions during games. They also run practices and oversee the general development of the team. It is a big job, and their continued employment often depends on having a winning record. In some cases, coaches are retired players who know the game inside and out. In other cases, they have gone through schooling and extensive training to be ready to helm a professional team. Either way, the responsibility of a team’s success often rests on their shoulders.

Owners

Ownership of professional soccer teams comes in many forms. Some teams are owned by groups, including holding companies, shareholders, or even businesses. Others are owned by individuals. An owner often plays an active role in the leadership of the team. He or she can make hiring decisions regarding the coach, players, and other support staff. An owner also often functions as the CEO and is responsible for maintaining the club’s facilities, ensuring all financial obligations are met, and protecting the public image of the team.

Trainers

Trainers on a professional soccer team have the job of ensuring that all players reach and stay at the top of their game. This includes developing skills, building and maintaining muscles, and keeping in excellent health. Trainers may participate in practices, devise special training plans for individual players, and report to the coach and owner on progress. Trainers may also help develop nutrition plans for players or coordinate their rehabilitation after an injury. Top trainers often have an extensive background in sports nutrition, physical therapy, and other related fields.

Doctors

Professional sports teams may have their own medical staff to look after the health of their players. Having a doctor on hand can ensure that players are able to get treatment right away, minimizing pain and suffering in the event of an injury. Team doctors may evaluate and treat injuries among the players that are beyond the scope of the trainer’s work, as well as determine treatment plans and refer players to outside services. Doctors may also treat illnesses that arise while the team is on the road.

There are many ways to be involved in the soccer industry. Players are typically the ones who make all the headlines, but they often owe their success to the trainers, coaches, and owners who support their careers. Team doctors and other medical staff keep players at their peak. There are even more career options further down the line, such as equipment managers, field technicians, referees, and more. The soccer industry is huge, and there is a place for just about everyone who wants to be a part of it.