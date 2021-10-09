International betting company 1xBet has distinguished itself at the International Gaming Awards (IGA) 2021, one of the industry’s largest and most prestigious annual affairs, which draws the interest and participation of the sector’s leading organizations and stakeholders.

1xBet, which was also a prominent sponsor of the event, impressed the judges with its ‘Live Casino’ offering and was awarded first place within the category. For its win and recognition, the business consistently demonstrated a top level of services including not only its range of games and availability, but also its delivery of original content and experiences, varied value, and customer satisfaction.

The category was open to both operators and suppliers/providers, underscoring the level and intensity of the competition. The judges also recognized and praised 1xBet’s presentation, while the size of each contestant’s operation did not influence their decision.

A spokesperson for 1xBet commented on the business’s achievement:

“We are thrilled and very proud to have won the ‘Live Casino’ award. Coming from such a distinguished group of judges and important industry events, this is a testament to the hard work and dedication that has gone into evolving our offering over the years.

“Our range of games, always delivered with our customers’ satisfaction and engagement in mind, is at the very heart of our business and a top priority for us. While the award comes as a vindication of our efforts, it is an area which we will continue to strengthen, whilst focusing on quality and maintaining our creative and innovative approach.”

—

1xBet operates across 20 different markets and abides by all relevant regulations in every jurisdiction in which it offers its products and services.

1xBet is committed to supporting responsible gambling and its policy sets out its commitment to minimize the adverse effects of problem gambling and to promote a positive, responsible experience for its customers.

1xBet does not offer its products and services to customers in the UK.