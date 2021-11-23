One of the essential things of soccer, and the most overlooked, is the soccer field itself. Playing a professional game of soccer would be nearly impossible without the soccer field. So you might ask, what is necessary to create a football pitch worthy of a professional soccer game.

What are the things that go into considering how to build a stadium? What dimensions is the field measured in? What goes into the field the soccer players play on? In this article, we will answer all your questions about the soccer field.

Dimensions of the Soccer Field

The IFAB (International Football Association Board) are the bodies governing soccer and writing the rules of soccer.

According to IFAB, a soccer field needs to be rectangular, and it needs to have continuous marking lines. The length and the width of a full-sized pitch need to be 100 to 130 yards and 50 to 100 yards, respectively.

The maximum playable area on the field should be around 136 x 93 yards and 131 x 87 yards minimum. If you’re watching a soccer game today, you might have noticed that these dimensions all also apply to the continental competitions of the UEFA pitches.

The measurements are made using the outside of each of the lines. The width of the lines should either be around 4.7 inches or as wide as the goalpost ideally.

The goalpost itself, measured from the inside of each of the goalposts, should have a width of eight yards. The height from the ground to the crossbar that is lower should be eight feet. The bar and goalposts should be at a maximum width of five inches.

According to the DFF, either side of the soccer field behind the goals or along the soccer field’s touchlines should have areas for letting substitute players do their warm-ups. The same material used in making the pitch should be used on the sides with the substitute players.

The Markings that are Made on the Field

You might notice on live soccer TV online streaming that there are many markings made with white paint on the outsides of the pitch. These markings are carefully constructed and also manually painted.

Often to make sure that the markings are bright and visible, they layer them twice. They are also often painted a few hours before the kickoff happens again to maintain the proper visibility.

The field is divided into two halves from the long sides (touchline to touchline) with the halfway line. You will also notice that there is a center mark along the halfway line. This center mark has a diameter of nine inches, and it has a center circle surrounding it with a radius of 10 yards.

From the goal lines, extended 18 yards out, from both the goals, is the area of penalty. The six-yard box is the smaller box that is inside the penalty area. There are one radius long quarter circles on each of the corners on the pitch. They are marked by flags that are five feet tall.

The technical area is the place where the team substitutes and the team officials sit. On the outside of that area, there is a rectangle marked around it.

What Exactly is Used to Make the Turf?

According to the rules of the DFL, the field must be completely flat, and it needs to be made using natural grass. The soccer field needs to stay in good condition and should be used for the whole season. UEFA and other similar competitions do, however, allow the use of a playing surface that is artificial.

This might sound like a foolish factor to state, but the DFL states that all of the surfaces need to be green. It does not matter whether or not they are natural or artificial. The surface must always remain green.

To ensure that the pitch is always playable even if the weather is not favorable, the fields in Bundesliga 2 and Bundesliga need to have undersoil heating.

For the governing body in Europe, however, the grounds always need to have undersoil heating and a pitch cover to stay protected from bad weather.

Final Words

We hope this helped you get a bit of insight into soccer and the requirements needed to make a soccer field playable by the professionals.