Introduction

While everyone’s invested in the Super Bowl and other U.S. football games, many of us are waiting for the next soccer game to start. To keep you from going insane while waiting, take a look at these shows and see if you can binge the time away!

5 Soccer Movies to Watch on Netflix

1. Gold Stars: The Story of the FIFA World Cup Tournament (2017)

Gold Stars: The Story of the FIFA World Cup Tournament is a documentary that talks about the various World Cup Tournaments and how it and its players have evolved throughout the decades. Any soccer fan should make sure to check this out.

Keep in mind that this documentary is not available on the U.S. version of Netflix. To access it, you’ll need to use a Netflix VPN to connect to a server in one of the available countries, such as Mexico or Argentina.

2. Antoine Griezmann: The Making of a Legend (2019)

Hailed as one of the best soccer players to come out of Spain, it’s only natural there’d a documentary centered around Antoine Griezmann.

Antoine Griezmann: The Making of a Legend does a good job detailing Antoine’s achievements and capturing his stardom.

3. Sunderland ‘Til I Die (2018)

If there’s one thing the English city of Sunderland is known for, it is its soccer club. You’ll have a hard time finding a more passionate group of soccer players than at the Sunderland Association Football Club, which is why producer Leo Pearlman covered the soccer club in his two-season docuseries, Sunderland ‘Til I Die.

Any fan of soccer will binge this docuseries over and over. I guarantee it!

4. Becoming Champions (2018)

Becoming Champions follows a formula similar to Sunderland ‘Till I Die. The series takes an in-depth look into each of the eight countries that have achieved World Cup status, along with the athletes that made it possible.

It’s a fascinating watch—highly recommended for those interested in the history of the sport.

5. Forever Pure (2016)

The world of sports is filled with fantastic players and organizations that bring entertainment to millions of people. But there are always a few bad apples, and Forever Pure exposes the troubles certain regions face when it comes to soccer.

The 2016 documentary follows two Muslim soccer players who participated in an Israeli soccer team and the racism that was thrown their way. I recommend Forever Pure for documentary lovers who want to learn about the politically active world of soccer.

Conclusion

Netflix provides tons of soccer-related content for any soccer fan to binge while waiting for the next game to come on. So if you’re interested in U.S. football and need to pass the time until the next game, check these shows out!