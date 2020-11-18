UEFA Nations League

Spain destroys Germany 6-0 in conclusion of the Nations League group phase. La Roja will advance to the final four alongside France thanks to a dynamite finish. The 20 years old Man City player scored a hat-trick against a helpless German defense. In Sevilla, Germany conceded their worst defeat in a competitive game.

The 2014 World Cup champions have struggled to bounce back from an early elimination at the group stage in the 2018 Russia World Cup. In the Nations League they have not found much success with just two wins in in the last ten games. Defensively, the Mannschaft has encountered many problems. They have conceded two goals in half of their competitive games games. This historic defeat could have direct consequences for coach Löw. For the past two years the German national team has been a shell of themselves and far from being dominant as they were know to be.

On the other side, Spain destroyed Germany in a marquee matchup. The has been on a roll winning 12 of their last 19 games and losing only one.

Reactions

Luis Enrique, Spain coach:

“These are the kind of football nights which, sadly, come along very rarely – one when everything comes off. The players started totally switched on, ‘on it’ from the first minute, and doing all the right things. When a team like this has quality and attitude, this is what can be achieved.”

Ferrán Torres, Spain forward:

“I guess every player dreams of scoring a hat-trick for his country. So to do it in a match of this importance and help the team … well, I’m extremely happy. We hustled them out of the contest entirely.”

Joachim Löw, Germany coach:

“It was a really bad day for us. Nothing worked out. Neither attack, nor defence worked well for us. After conceding the first goal, we gave up our ideas, ran around aimlessly, had no organisation and left open spaces. That was deadly tonight.”