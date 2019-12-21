Solopredict.com is a online service that provides precise football predictions and football betting tips to its users.

We provide soccer predictions for all the popular leagues in the world, such as the Bundesliga and the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Ligue 1 to name but a few.

Our average accuracy is as high as 85 – 90%, We use relevant statistics and trends to determine our predictions.

But there is no absolute assurance that everyone can win in sports betting but with the application of our risk management strategy, you are guaranteed more profits than losses.

Every week, we provide soccer betting tips and predictions for over fifty football leagues based on their statistics and hard data, making Solopredict, the best football prediction site of the year 2019.

We also love to blog about everything football betting and is updated on the latest happenings in the soccer world.

As well as presenting the score prediction tips for each match, also revealing the probability of a win, loss or draw and other major bet markets such as BTTS, OVER 2.5, UNDER 2.5, HT/FT, FIRST HALF RESULTS/GOALS to mention a few.

Our goal is to be informative, objective and reliable. But there is no guarantee that, even with the best advice available, you will become a successful punter because not everyone has what it takes to be a successful punter.