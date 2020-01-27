La Liga week 21

Real Madrid won at Valladolid 1-0 and leads La Liga standings after 21 matches played. Real Madrid have three points [46 to 43 points] clear on top of the table after FC Barcelona lost 2-0 at Valencia. The win is the third consecutive for the Merengues and they have the best defense in the country.

Real Madrid only lost one game so far this season in La Liga whereas Barcelona already fell 4 times. There is still much to play and coach Zidane wants to make sure nobody overreacts with his team taking control of the league:

“It’s three important points, but nothing more. There is a lot to come in the league and it will be difficult for every team and for us too”, the French coach said.

Strong performance defensively:

“We’re happy with the result, it was very hard fought and we played a very solid game defensively. In the second half we were better. We got three points from a difficult place against an opponent who made it difficult for us”.

“Defensively we are doing very well. That’s our strength. We all defend and when we lose the ball we immediately press and win it high up the field. If we don’t concede, we have a good chance of scoring. That’s what happened today”.

“It doesn’t change anything. We are happy with the victory, for the hard work done and for having fought until the end. There are still 17 games left and if we want something we will have to fight until the end’, said Zidane on being leaders.

“Today we are first and we will have to fight until the end. There is a long way to go in LaLiga”.

Fans can be ready for an exciting end of the season as the two Spanish giants battle for the title.