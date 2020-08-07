MLS is back tournament semifinals

Orlando City SC reach MLS tournament final following their 3-1 victory over Minnesota United. Portuguese international and former Manchester United star, Nani, scored a brace to clinch the first major final in club’s history and a chance for their first piece of silverware.

Orlando City will play Portland Timbers who beat Philadelphia union 2-1 in the other semifinal.

Home team advantage

The home team Orlando, playing in the bubble at the ESPN World Disney Sports Complex in Orlando, has been great the whole tournament eliminating the likes of LAFC the last round and beating NYCFC during the group stage.

Orlando City SC coach Pareja on reaching the final:

“We’re very happy to be in the Final. It has been a great tournament and a great opportunity for our players to represent the franchise and the Club. I think they have done a great job and are very well-deserved to be in the Final and tonight against a very good team, it was really hard to beat Minnesota. I think they came sharp and we adjusted well and the best part was that we respected the way we play and we respect our ways, our forms and we end up getting a result under our concept and principles and that’s what made us even more proud.”

On Nani’s performance and what it means for the group

“It’s great to have players who take that responsibility and put the weight on their shoulders and appear in the games that mean the most for us. It’s remarkable, but I want to include everybody’s effort. Everybody contributed to this victory and obviously we have some guys who had highlights and tremendous personality in them. They’re doing a great job, we’re happy.”

Portland Timbers look for another piece of silverware with the MLS is Back Trophy. The club from Oregon wants to another a second trophy following the 2015 MLS Cup.

Coach Savarese on reaching the Final

“Great performance from the players. Extremely proud of the way the guys were able to execute the plan. A lot of discipline. A lot of work. A lot of honesty in the game from the guys to make sure that we got a very important result.

We created chances, we had opportunities, but then at the end the game became very tough. The guys were able to prevail and now we’re in the final. Credit to all the guys that worked so hard today to get a very important win.

We have a tremendous belief in ourselves and we’re humble. We came here with a lot of humbleness to work, to make it difficult, to achieve something important and the guys have been able to do that. So all the hard work has been for our fans and everybody that believes in us, especially our families in Portland and the fans as well.”

Orlando City SC reach MLS tournament final to play the Timbers on Tuesday 11th.