Augsburg 3-5 Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund was down 3-1 when the Norwegian teenager, recently transferred from Red Bull Salzburg, entered the game with a little over 30 minutes to play.

5 minutes after entering he scored his first goal for his new team but did not stop there. In fact in just 23 minutes BVB 09 overcame a tough situation and won 5-3 with a hat-trick from Haaland.

With Mbappé, Haaland and Sancho you have, arguably, the top three U21 players in the world and the last two play for Dortmund. The German club will face PSG and Mbappé for the count of the Champions League round of 16. A strong opposition is to be predicted for this very anticipated upcoming matchups.

Coach Favre hails his new player:

“Erling has settled in well and immediately showed his strengths by making runs in behind. He moves very well between the lines and offers us other possibilities in our attacking play. We played Gio Reyna too. He was very good. It was a crazy match. We should’ve already been ahead in the first period. But rather than taking the lead, we lost the first half 1-0 instead.

We switched to a back four because the opposition was leading and we absolutely wanted to win. We had to take greater risks at that point. And, we did well in that respect. We started to attack after that. We know that we have the abilities to make an impact ]going forward].”

Captain Reus added:

“Erling trains incredibly hard. I think the last guy to make his debut in Augsburg was Auba, and he scored three goals too. If it becomes the same kind of success story, I’d be all for that. Erling is making a good impression and he got off to a superb start today.”

Borussia Dortmund sits at the fourth place in the league seven points behind leaders Leipzig. They are battling for Champions League berth and Haaland will be of great help to create sparks for the offense.