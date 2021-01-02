Premier League fixture 16

Man Utd 2-1 Aston Villa – Manchester United joins Liverpool on top of the table with 33 points in the first 16 matches. They will fight for a Premier League title for the first time in 7 years when the club won its last league title in 2013. thanks to a run of 4 wins in the last 5 matches, Man United can sit at the table along side Liverpool. Indeed, following the early exit from the Champions League in December 2020, United bounced back admirably. In less that two weeks, the Red Devils will travel to Liverpool to face the champions in a must-see TV game on Jan 17.

United vs City

Manchester has been divided for years and more significantly over the last decade since City came to life to win titles thanks to Qatar Sports Investment. With 3 domestic titles over the last 7 years, Man City has taken the spotlight from Man United. Another Premier League crown for the club holding the 13-times league title single record would propulse United back on the spotlight. Coach Solksjaer has been criticized and his team has shown ups and downs under his tenure. This year could be the year for him and United to reclaim their glorious past.

Coach Solskajer on the hard-fought win:

“We created chances. I think it is always going to be a physical game. We know that they have improved massively and they gave us some challenges. There was a few times in that box when you are a bit worried. We didn’t stop their crosses well enough.

When they put crosses in the box they are always dangerous but we made some fantastic blocks and saves. I am delighted with three points obviously. Towards the end you see the celebrations; that win means a lot. We should have played out the game and managed the game better towards the end though. But, a defender’s job sometimes is to clear it from the line or block it. We did that.

We are improving and getting closer to the top and we are gelling more and more as a team. The culture in the group is getting better. You listen to the subs tonight – I know we miss our fans – but they are our fans. They are supporting their team-mates.”