Manchester City 4-1 Manchester United

Two classes separate City and United as Guardiola’s men complete the sweep in the 2021-22 Premier League after winning at Old Trafford last fall. In the trashing, both De Bruyne and Mahrez scored a brace as the home team cruised to an easy victory. Again Manchester is blue.

Manchester City fights for another League title while Manchester United just dropped out of 4th place for Champions League spots race. With Arsenal at 3rd and Tottenham right behind with games in hands, Man United has a tough road ahead in order to secure a top 4.

City and Liverpool for title

City coach Guardiola on the win:

“The display was excellent. We let them run a lot in the first half but we made an excellent performance. I am the biggest critic of my team, but today in the second half we played really well.

“We struggled to make a better build up [in the first half] but I don’t think they created many problems. We felt from the first minute of the second half that we had the game in hand.

Today, the best thing we have done, especially in the second half, was that we played with the rhythm we have to play. We cannot play all the time in one rhythm. In the right moment we have to run and today we did it really well.”

Man United coach Rangnick on top 4 race:

“It is frustrating for the players, for us because [after the third goal] we realized that it would probably be difficult to get back into that game. [It is disappointing] for everybody, not only for our supporters, for the players, for the whole staff, obviously you want to win a derby but we just have to admit that in the second half, especially after the third one, they showed what kind of top quality team they have.“

“I didn’t actually expect Arsenal to lose at Watford so for us it’s clear, if we still want to have a chance to finish fourth at the end of the season, we can almost not drop any more points. And we also know that in those 10 games that we have to play, there are a few other difficult ones so let’s take it game by game.

For us, it’s important we keep developing the team, which we did in the last couple of months, and then make sure we can win the next two home games against Tottenham and against Atletico, two very important games for us to come.”