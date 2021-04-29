Champions League semifinal. Paris 1-2 Manchester City

Man City came from behind in the second half to defeat PSG 2-1 and took a strong option to move onto the Champions League final for the first time in club’s history. To qualify PSG will need to score at least twice at the Etihad stadium where City is was one of the best in England thanks to an excellent home record.

A tale of two halves

The Cityzens were dominated in the first half and quickly conceded the first goal from Marquinhos. In the second half City came out to play and were the most dangerous. PSG did not create much and in just a span of 7 minutes the visitors overturned the tie. De Bruyne at the 64th and Mahrez at the 71st created trouble for the home team. There is still a second leg to play. Shall City is able to produce the same level of football as during the second half, they will make it to the Final in Istanbul for a win to add their name onto the long list of Champions League winners.

Reactions

PSG coach Pochettino:

“When we conceded the goal, there was a huge chance for Verratti and then a move from Mbappé to make it 2-0 for us and then we concede that goal. We are disappointed by the result but I think that the team wanted to win from the very first minute and we put in an excellent first half. Of course, we struggled a bit in the second half and that is to be expected, Manchester City are a top side. The way we conceded the goals was disappointing. Now there is a second leg and we need to believe.”

Manchester City coach Guardiola:

“PSG scored four goals in Camp Nou and three goals against Bayern Munich. They have the quality to do it.

You play cautious sometimes, but in a good sense. I was not complaining. I said at half-time, I understand why they were like this but try to play our game. Go out there and try to do it.

They were fantastic. I admire them going from not playing good to playing well, it means a lot.

When you play knock-out stages, semi-final first leg, the players are thinking about not losing. You can’t win qualification in first leg – but you can lose it. So, I understand the players. Sometimes you feel not comfortable.

But we spoke at half time and adjusted a few little stupid things, not important things. If we play shy and not who we are, anything can happen and PSG can turn it on.

But if we play who we are, maybe we have the chance to reach the final.”