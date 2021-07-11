Copa America Final Argentina 1-0 Brazil

It took 28 years for Argentina to finally add their onto a major trophy. After the 1993 Copa America victory over Mexico (2-1), the albiceleste adds a record 15th South American trophy – tied with Uruguay, and the fist one for superstar Lionel Messi. The FC Barcelona player finally gets his piece of silverware and erases years of failure with Argentina. In fact the 2014 World Cup final loss to Germany, the 2015, 2016 losses in the Copa America can be forgotten for Argentina. 28 years later they are on top of the South American continent. Brazil loses a Copa America final for the first time as hosts.

The match

Brazil was playing the 2021 edition at home for the second consecutive time due to relocation only a few weeks before the start of the tournament. Indeed Argentina and Colombia were the co-organizers until both got stripped off the rights to host the Copa America from Conmebol due to sanitary concerns with Covid-19 virus. Moved to Brazil and behind closed doors, the 47th Copa America was very different from all other previous editions.

The final between Brazil and Argentina saw a game where starts Neymar and Messi got muzzled by the defense and were not major factors during the final. The sole goal of this game was converted by Angel di Maria. The Parisians player chipped the ball over Ederson to score for Argentina [1-0]. Brazil had chances from Richarlison to level but his attempts were unsuccessful. Messi had the opportunity to seal the game at the 87th but he stumbled in front of the Brazilian keeper to score the 2nd. Nonetheless, the 1-0 was enough for Argentina to beat their rivals and for Lionel Messi to win the first major tournament with his nation.

Winning all awards

The Copa America coronated Lionel Messi all the way. The #10 won the Player of The tournament award, the oldest ever to win this award. He also won the top goalscorer award with 4 goals (tied with Diaz from Colombia) and delivered 5 assists during the tournament.

Messi on winning the Copa America:

“I still don’t think we are aware of what we have done, beyond becoming champions. Now we’re really happy, celebrating, but this is a game for the history books, beating Brazil in a final in Brazil.

“It’s crazy. I can’t explain how happy I feel. I’ve been sad many times [with Argentina after tournaments] but I knew it would happen and there’s no better moment. This team deserved it.”