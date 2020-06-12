LaLiga Matchday 28

The Great Derby is contested between Sevilla FC and Real Betis. This is how the Spanish top-flight known as LaLiga Santander restarted on June 11, 2020. The Seville derby is one of the biggest games of the season for both Real Betis and Sevilla FC, alongside matches against FC Barcelona and Real Madrid.

After a three-month hiatus, LaLiga supporters were able to watch a live match again but without fans per the new sanitary regulations across Europe and the rest of the world. In the Great Derby clash, Sevilla FC beat their city rivals 2-0 by netting two goals in the second half of the game.

Argentine Luis Ocampos opened the score from the penalty spot (56′) and Fernando doubled only six minutes later (62′) to seal the victory in the derby. With the win Sevilla FC strengthens third place standing and reaches again the 50-point mark in the season. They will be fighting for a Champions League the rest of the season with 10 more games to be played.

FC Sevilla coach Lopetegui on the win:

“We were the better side and deserved the win, but of course they have individuals who have the ability to do things. We scored twice and had chances to score more. The reverse fixture was more balanced but we were superior in this match.

We spoke about how we had only three windows to work on 11-a-side football, but the team took advantage of it well with a lot of spirit and a good mentality.

It’s always good to win matches to recover, you live better with a win, but we have to recover well because it will be a different match against Levante at a different ground”.