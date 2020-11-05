Coaching a soccer team can be a rewarding experience. If you are the coach of your team, you have to think about the players’ safety whenever there is a game or a practice. While it is likely that there might be injuries on the field now and then, you can take steps to reduce the likelihood of accidents. For soccer coaches, here are some tips to keep your team as safe as possible when on the field.

Know the Common Injuries

No matter the sport, injuries are always going to be a risk. While there are ways to prevent injuries, it helps to know which injuries are the most common. This can also help prevent them.

Soccer injuries can be split into two different categories. Injuries may be cumulative or they may be acute. Most acute injuries are also traumatic. They may be caused by a collision between players, a fall or some other type of blow. Whereas a cumulative injury is more likely to be repetitive stress-related. For instance, stress on connective tissues or muscles and joints can cause injuries over time.

Of all the injuries that players may suffer on the field, knee injuries are among the most common. In soccer, players use their feet and legs throughout the game. They must kick the ball but also they must be able to run quickly and turn and shift fast while on the field. Other injuries include ankle sprains, concussions, pulled muscles and stress fractures.

Ensure a Safe Practice

One way to make sure that your team remains safe is for you to ensure that the practice is always safe. Your players should always warm-up before practice or before a game. Do warmups and stretches for at least 30 minutes before playing. If you have any injured players, do not let them back on the field until they have time to heal from the injury.

Also, make sure that you check the field for any hazards. Make sure that there aren’t any holes or puddles on the field. Likewise, look for debris like glass or rocks. These types of obstacles could cause serious injury if a player were to fall.

Require Safety Gear

Never allow your players to take part in a game or a practice without the appropriate safety gear. Teach your players early about the importance of safety gear. The more that your players understand, the more likely they are to follow the rules and wear the gear properly. Make sure that all players wear cleats and shin guards when on the field. In addition, you may want your team to have mouthguards to protect their teeth. Goalies should have goalie gloves to protect their hands when they have to stop the ball.

Play Safely

Once you have taken all of the proper precautions, it is up to you to monitor the team to make sure that everyone is practicing safe play tactics. While accidents do happen, your team members should never intentionally harm someone or act recklessly on the field. Not only could this result in penalties for your team, but it could cause serious injuries. Your players should not attempt to kick or collide with other players with the intention of hurting them.

If anyone on the field does cause injury to one of your players, you have every right to contact a Las Vegas personal injury lawyer. Competitive sports do not give anyone the right to harm another person intentionally.

Soccer can be a rewarding sport for everyone to be a part of. If you are the coach of a soccer team, then you have to focus on more than just winning. You also have to focus on your team’s safety. With all sports, accidents are likely to happen. You probably will still have injuries occur on your team, but it does not have to be commonplace. You can reduce the amount of injuries your team faces.