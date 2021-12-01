Are you ready for a good challenge? Do you enjoy the race of a clock? Escape rooms have become a popular pastime, allowing friends, family and colleagues to enjoy a thrilling, demanding puzzle. As the timer ticks down, your team must find a way out of the locked room, collaborating to find the clues and solve the problem.

Are there ways to improve your efficiency and give your group a leg up from the others? Like any game, specific strategies could assist your efforts, aiding you in finding clues and putting the pieces together in an efficient manner. If you’re ready to beat the clock, consider implementing the following methods.

Plan for a Small Group

You may think that bigger is better, but a large group could complicate getting out of a tough escape room Tucson. The more people you have, the more ideas you may hear as well. Too many theories, though, could cause confusion and disruption. In addition, the room becomes crowded, making it harder to move about and locate the clues; thus, you and others are slowed down in the process.

Instead, select a core group of four to seven people. These numbers allow you to move about and still talk with each other without getting lost in the fray.

Select a Team With Strong Communication

As you locate pieces, your companions should be able to talk through what they mean and how they fit together. That task demands strong communication skills and critical thinking. Who do you want with you? Someone who constantly shuts down and only accepts one theory or someone who embraces new thoughts and possibilities. This challenge is meant to push you, so you’re best picking participants to think out-of-the-box and remain flexible. In addition, they must be willing to talk to you and not at you.

Expect To Divide and Conquer

When you do a puzzle at home, you likely divide up jobs so that you can tackle more of it at one time. View the escape room similarly. When you enter, prepare to break from your partners. Someone may work on one clue while you continue to search for another. Come together when deliberations are needed but don’t waste time focusing on one thing when many accomplishments must happen.

Use the Game Master’s Hints

The Game Master has tips for where to find things and how to put information together. If you are all stuck, use him. It’s not cheating. It’s a resource that permits you to understand the challenge and continue moving through it.

Find a Way To Organize Clues

At home, you may put together the border of a puzzle to provide some structure. Organization assists in escape room problem solving too. Try putting pieces in one spot, placed with similarities. Then, you may notice more patterns that jog an idea.

In addition, consider sweeping the room with a system. Start at one end, looking from top to bottom and then moving to another section when it’s complete. You could also designate areas to friends so that people aren’t over one another or create too much mess.

Watch the Clock

Be aware of the time. If you notice a significant portion of time is unproductive, brainstorm a new strategy. Don’t waste the entire period focused solely on one idea.

Leave No Spot Unturned

In an escape room, anything is possible, so look in unusual places or smaller, hidden areas. Let out your skeptic side, questioning anything. Look through books and drawers and try to find objects that could house something inside.

An escape room can be a heart-pounding adventure that pushes your mind to think creatively and critically. Use the opportunity to challenge yourself to do something new. Plan ahead by getting together a small group that gets along and communicates well. Then, devise a system to help you hunt down the clues you need.