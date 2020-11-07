FIFA soccer players are some of the most respected athletes in the world. This is because of their strict training sessions, diets, and of course, the way they play so competitively. The player’s success is tied closely to the player’s overall physical health, including their weight. Below are some of the ways FIFA soccer players manage their weight in a healthy way—not including playing soccer.

High-Protein Diets

Soccer players usually have lean muscles. Even though they look nothing like the average bodybuilder, it is still important for them to take in enough protein to keep their muscles healthy. The easiest way to get in high levels of proteins is to eat meat. Lean meats (chicken and fish) are some of the best options. Adding in red meat every once in a while isn’t bad either.

If you are a vegetarian, you can still get in enough protein. Eggs are a wonderful source of protein. If you are a vegan, you can get in enough protein by making sure your diet is full of nuts, seeds, and legumes.

Health Patches

Similar to taking vitamins, using health patches are a great way for athletes to get essential nutrients into their diet. Why use a patch or take vitamins at all? Sometimes it is difficult to get all of the vitamins and minerals you need just by eating certain foods.

Before using any health patch, make sure to check the reviews. For example, the Thrive Patch has many online reviews that anyone can check or leave behind after trying the product. It is also important to check the ingredients list. Certain vitamins and minerals may interfere with certain medications or may not be needed to take in a patch form if you get in those vitamins and minerals through your diet. Lastly, ask your doctor before using any type of patch. It’s always better to be safe than sorry, whether you are a professional athlete or not.

Lower Body Exercises

FIFA players can’t expect to stay fit just by playing soccer. It’s important that they keep up their exercises even when they are not on the field. Leg and lower body exercises are some of the most important exercises for soccer players to do on a regular basis. Lunges, squats, and even just going for runs can make a big difference in the muscle strength in your legs.

Low-Sugar Diets

While you don’t need to cut sugar out of your diet entirely to be healthy, it is important to take in less sugar. One of the easiest ways to do this is to cut out foods and drinks that you don’t need. For example, full-calorie sodas add many unnecessary calories for your diet and don’t contribute to your nutrition in any healthy way. The same can be said for candies and other sweet treats. Juices, bakery, and other high-sugar treats should be cut from the diet entirely (or at least eaten much less often) to keep up a soccer player’s figure.

However, it is not always easy to know what foods have extra sugars in them or not. When in doubt, check out the nutrition label. There is a sugars section that should have the total gram count for sugars (per serving) and the daily percentage of sugars. You can also check the carbohydrate count for both of these things, as carbohydrates and sugars go hand-in-hand. Just like every other part of your diet (carbohydrates, fats, etc), try to stay around your daily percentage for sugars. By keeping at the suggested level or under, you should be able to work on your fitness levels and physical look more easily.

Soccer players on FIFA teams need to keep their fitness in check if they want to lead their team to victory. Playing soccer by itself isn’t enough to keep in shape. Dieting, exercising, and taking in the right amount of vitamins and minerals are all necessary to staying in shape!