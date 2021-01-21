If you want to improve your soccer skills, you have to work hard and put in time and effort. It would help if you also put in work beyond the team practices. Fitness work, individual training, and practicing technical skills is a huge part of improving your game.

Are you ready to make improvements and "up your game?" If so, you may need some tips.

Engage in Juggling Exercises

Juggling is a great exercise that you can do at home or in the field. However, just because you can do a few cool tricks when juggling the ball, it doesn’t mean you’ll be an amazing soccer player. However, what juggling can do is help you perfect your touch.

You need to get to a point where you feel just as comfortable as you do in your backyard juggling as you do in a championship or league game. To be a bit clearer, this doesn’t mean you will juggle the ball in the middle of the game, but by perfecting this skill, you can feel confident that you will remain in control. If you master juggling in the backyard, you will find it is easier to control the ball in a game, no matter the situation you are in.

When you juggle, try to manipulate the ball in unique ways. Examples would be juggling the ball with topspin, backspin, side-spin, and with no spin. When you can control your ball how and when you want to, you can manipulate it during a game.

Trapping (a.k.a. Receiving) Exercises

Once you get juggling mastered, you need to work on trapping the ball while it is in the air. Here is an easy way to do this – kick the ball as high as possible while maintaining control. If you have to sprint a bit, that is fine – this will be beneficial for your fitness.

As the ball comes down, you should use the top portion of your foot (where your laces are) to effectively settle it to the ground. As you begin settling the ball, you want to make sure it does not bounce too high off your foot.

Be sure the ball doesn’t bounce away from you either. You should be able to perform a move with the next step – this is essential because you want to keep the ball close, which makes playing quickly easy.

Dribbling

While it may seem simple, dribbling is a good skill to work on in your backyard. When you are dribbling, you should be able to keep your mind a few plays ahead of what you are doing. You should be able to push the ball into a space where you can gain control of it, but the defender cannot. During your dribbling work, make sure to keep your eyes in front of you and up instead of staring at the ball. If you have a dog who enjoys chasing your ball, you can use them as a defender. Try to pass them with the ball.

Passing

A passing drill you can do in your backyard is to take a placeholder and put it about 10 yards away. This is going to be used to show your teammate during a real game. Remember, with this exercise – every inch counts. If you are off – even just a little – you may make it difficult for them to do their job.

Improving Your Soccer Skills

When you are ready to improve your soccer skills, you will quickly discover the drills and practice tips to help you do this. Be sure to keep the information in mind and also take away activities you can do from your coach and teammates. Practicing and learning new skills is the best way to improve your game and become a threat on the field.