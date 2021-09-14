188Bet is one of the most reputable bookies in the current market. Not only providing the best betting products, 188Bet also gives players the opportunity to receive extremely valuable prizes.

To be able to easily participate in betting games like: football betting, slot games, lottery, live casino, etc. as well as have the opportunity to receive huge prizes, you need to own an official account at 188Bet. Follow the instructions below to complete the account registration quickly and easily and know how to play online football betting!

How To Register At 188Bet?

Before placing bets on any game, players need to have an account. Signing up for an account is very simple and easy. Just follow the steps below to complete the registration process:

Step 1: Visit to 188bet bookie

Currently, the access links are often blocked or fraudulent bookies. This has a significant impact on the player’s betting process. Therefore, the 188bet bookie provides some safe and extremely reputable secondary links. Therefore, you need to access those links to ensure the safest and most secure 188bet experience.

Step 2: Click SIGN UP

At the homepage 188Bet, click the button SIGN UP in the upper right corner.

Step 3: Fill in fully the information in the registration form

After completing the above 2 steps, a registration form will appear on the interface. You just need to fill in all the required information as accurately as possible to complete the registration process.

The registration form required:

Email address: Enter the correct email address to help the bookmaker best support you in case you forget your password or cannot log in. In this way, players will be able to increase the security of their accounts. Moreover, the house 188Bet will regularly send information about attractive promotions daily, weekly and monthly. Therefore, enter your email correctly so you don’t miss any information!

Username : This is the name that you will use to log into your 188Bet account. Create a username with 5-15 characters. Please use any username and do not coincide with any other player.

Password : Create a password of between 6-15 characters consists of a-z and numbers 0-9.

Country of residence : Fill in your country

Preferred currency : Your currency (EUR, VND)

Affiliate ID : This field is optional

Step 4: Click “I’m not a robot” to confirm

Before completing the registration process, you need to take time to read 188Bet Responsible Gaming. After that, you have to click “Send me updates and promotions as per Privacy Policy” and “I am at least 18 years of age and I have read the Terms & Conditions”.

To sign up, you need to click “I’m not a robot” to confirm.

Step 5: Click SIGN UP to take an account.

How To Play Online Football Betting?

Online football betting is one of the best betting games at 188Bet. Every day, the 188Bet bookie welcomes hundreds of players and participates in betting on online football betting. With a variety of bets, this is considered one of the most popular products at the bookie.

You can follow the steps below to start participating in football betting at 188Bet:

Step 1: Log in to 188Bet

Please log in to your 188Bet account. However, do not forget to choose the safest and most secure access links!

Step 2: Select SPORTS

At the homepage, select SPORTS -> select FOOTBALL

Step 3: Choose your favorite match

Step 4: Place a bet

As soon as the match interface appears, you can choose the appropriate type of bet and start placing bets. After that, you only need to wait for the match result from the bookie and receive the reward.

Conclusion

Above are the basic instructions about how to register 188Bet and participating in online football betting. Hopefully with this information, you will be able to easily register an account at 188Bet and participate in betting on the most exciting football matches. Join 188Bet to have a chance to win today!