MLS match DC United vs Chicago Fire

It was a memorable night for DC United’s Edison Flores as he wasted no time in netting his first MLS goal in the 7th minute at Audi Field. Flores was very active from the start, pushing the pace every time he received the ball. After giving away possession, Moses Nyeman quickly won it back and slotted a thru ball for Adrien Perez who calmly picked out Flores for a header past the Fire goalkeeper.

While it was an important moment for Flores, it was an even more important goal for DC United who was able to snap a three-game skid with the 1-0 win. With the win United not only added 3 points but also saw the team earn a needed clean sheet, their first of the season. While Flores was entertaining to watch at one end of the stadium, and equally impressive performance was found at the other end. Jon Kempin was called into action in the 32nd minute when Brian Gutierrez found himself in the middle of the penalty spot with just the keeper to beat. Gutierrez took it well on the volley but Kempin made an acrobatic save to his left, turning away the shot.

Gutierrez wasn’t done yet and in the 37th minute he sent a low, left footed curler but denied by the woodwork. Gutierrez became the Chicago Fire’s youngest homegrown starter in club history. If this game was an indication of things to come, the future is looking very bright for not only the 17-year-old him but also Chicago if they can continue producing top talent from their academy and find ways to integrate them into the first team.

DC United secures 2nd win of the season

The game slowly shifted in Chicago Fire’s favor as the second half progressed. DC United found themselves sitting very deep in a defensive shell that saw Chicago take over possession and moving the ball side to side. DC United’s back line held firm, keeping their opponents at bay with some latch ditch defending, hard tackles, and a kind kiss from their cross bar.

Overall, the game was very hard fought on both side with the teams combining for 35 fouls that produced 5 yellow cards. Each team will walk away with some questions to answer although DC United can take positives from chances created going forward. Chicago will look for answers as they host Inter Miami (1-2-2) on the 22nd. DC United will have a quick turn around when hosting Orlando City (1-3) on Sunday. Orlando possess dangerous players such as Nani, formerly of Manchester United, and if the black and red are going to add another win they will need to improve keeping possession to limit Orlando’s dangerous attackers.

Eastern Conference sees Orlando rise to top 2

Orlando got an early goal to win their second game of the season, 1-0 at Audi Field while remaining undefeated in the first 5 games. Yet, DC United conceded their 4th loss in 6 games and remains in the bottom of the Western conference standings.