UEFA Euro 2020 Group Stage wrap-up

3 out of 3

Belgium, Italy and Netherlands are the only 3 teams that have won their first three matches in the group stage to win the group. Hence, the 3 nations are the favorites to win the Euro as we move onto the knockout phase and Round of 16.

Italy coach – Roberto Mancini on the perfect start:

“We couldn’t have done better. Maybe we could have scored more goals but it was extremely hot and a very physical game, so the lads did really well. It’s important that the identity of the team remains the same. Every team in the round of 16 can win EURO. Certainly we cannot afford to think that we can win every game or take anything for granted”.

Belgium as heavy favorites

Belgium have been a very strong team over the last few years, at the World Cup the future champions beat them in the semifinals 1-0 and the Red Devils settled for a third place. Once again Belgium have a chance to win the Euro but the road to the Final will be an uphill challenge with first Portugal on their way and then potentially Italy in the quarterfinals. Lastly they could meet again with France In the semis…

Belgium coach – Roberto Martinez:

“This team has been very consistent over the last five years. It’s now about getting every individual at their very best. We’re going to play in Seville and we’ll need to adapt and have every player ready and prepared to make the team better.”

Netherlands had a fairly easy group with Ukraine, Austria and North Macedonia to face; besides they play all their games at home. It will be interesting to see how the team fairs when competition is stronger starting the next round.

France wins group of death

Portugal 2-2 France and Germany 2-2 Hungary provided some of the best matches in the phase of the Euro 2020. At the beginning of the matches, only France was sure to be qualified. During the course of the 90 minutes teams went from winning the group to be eliminated as Portugal and Germany both were on the ejectable seat. Hungary was less than 10 minutes away from creating the most astonishing result to qualify against 3 of the best teams in the world. Ultimately they conceded the equalizer against Germany that put the Germans from eliminatio to second place in just a minute. France with 2 draws and a win in Germany moves as group winner.

Round of 16 matchups and 90SOCCER’s predictions:

Wales – Denmark (Denmark to win)

Italy – Austria (Italy to win)

Netherlands – Czech Republic (Netherlands to win)

Belgium – Portugal (Belgium to win)

England -Germany (England to win)

Croatia -Spain (Spain to win)

France – Switzerland (France to win)

Sweden – Ukraine (Sweden to win)