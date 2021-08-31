Return of the King

The most unexpected move happened at the end of August 2021 when Cristiano Ronaldo announced his return to the team that made him famous, Manchester United. After Messi’s signing with PSG we got ourselves another massive move. The two GOATs changed jerseys over the summer as both loom one more try at World Cup trophy next year in Qatar.

Coach Solskjaer played with Ronaldo. Now he is gonna coach him. In his own words:

“That’s football for you. Sometimes it happens. We’ve always been watching Cristiano. The one day he was going to move, we’d be interested. We never thought he was going to leave Juventus this season but when we did we had to speak to him, of course. Everyone that cares for Man United wanted this to happen and everyone played a part. But the biggest thing is that Cristiano wanted to come here.

Cristiano has evolved as a player. He used to play wide right, wide left, up front but he’s more of a centre forward for me at the moment, definitely. There will be games we play with two up front or three up front but I want him in the box, I want him scoring goals.

Manchester United is loaded

The additions of Raphael Varane who won everything as a Real Madrid player and the last World Cup with France alongside Ronaldo, a living legend of the game have made Manchester United not only a contender to Manchester City for the Premier League title but to Bayern Munich and PSG for Champions League glory. With De Gea, Maguire, Shaw, Pogba, Fernandes, Greenwood, Rashford and Cavani, Man Utd has one of the greatest rosters on the planet.