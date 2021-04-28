Champions League semifinal – Real Madrid 1-1 Chelsea

Chelsea opened the score by Pulisic before Benzema’s equalizer as both team settle for a 1-1 draw during the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi final in Madrid. With that result, Chelsea is virtually qualified for the final in Istanbul and hopes to win the competition again after 2012 glory against Bayern Munich.

Chelsea coach Tuchel on the good result:

“We played a very strong first half, we should have won the first half. Unfortunately we were a bit unlucky and lacked composure and precision in the decision making in the opponent’s box, but we were very strong in the first half. Unfortunately we conceded a goal from a set-piece, otherwise we defended very strong throughout the whole match.

next week we have to face another challenge against Real Madrid. It will be a tough one because it is the Champions League semi-final, nothing is sure. Even if we had a win here, everything is possible, it’s half-time, and we will need to fight for every centimetre and every advantage that we want to have.”

Real Madrid with luck

In a disappointing second half, Real Madrid can be happy wit the final result. They were never in position to win the game and looked a little flat. The game did not meet expectations from a Champions League semi final.

Zidane speaks to the media after the game:

“It’s a fair result. It’s true that we weren’t at our best in the first half. We struggled with their press, but we changed things and performed far better after the break. We faced a very quick and good side, particularly their forward players, and it’s ultimately a fair result”.

“We play again on Saturday and we have to be in good shape for the return leg because tonight’s was a very evenly matched game. That’s what we’ll be up against at their place. I’m sure the return leg will be tough and we’re going to have to manage the players’ game time, there’s no question about that”.