Bundesliga restart weekend

As the German top flight resumed play over the weekend following a two-month hiatus, the top two teams in the league made no mistake in the title run.

Borussia Dortmund easily got rid of Schalke in the Ruhr derby 4-0 yesterday. Today, Bayern Munich took care of business in the German capital. The Bavarians delivered a strong away performance, maintaining possession of the ball for more than 60% of game time and allowing opponent to solely two shots on target.

Robert Lewandowski with goal #26

The best scorer in the league added one more to his tally and extend his lead to 5 goals of second place Timo Werner. The Poland international converted a penalty a few minutes before the break.

French International Benjamin Pavard added the second and final goal to sealed the victory for FC Bayern, 2-0 with 10 minutes left in the game.

FC Bayern remains leader with 4 points over Borussia Dortmund in the title race. At third, Borussia Mönchengladbach leapfrogged Leipzig trailing the leaders by 6 points.

Reactions from Bayern side

Coach Flick on the away win:

“It was a workmanlike but deserved victory. We struggled at first, but I must pay my team a compliment on the 90 minutes. We could surely be heard shouting, ‘Lads, you need to keep a clean sheet.’ So at the end of the day I’m satisfied with the result.”

Forward Thomas Muller added:

“We travelled here to take three points, we’ve achieved that. There was room for improvement here and there, especially in the first 25 minutes, we resorted to too many long balls then. We improved a bit after that. We were more confident after the opener, we should have scored another goal before half-time.

Our display was okay but there was certainly room for improvement. We were excited, just like before Matchday 1 in August. Both teams coped really well with the circumstances. Our focus is on the sport as soon as the ball rolls. Of course the fans can give us some extra momentum, but we must ignore that. We’re four points clear, we took another step towards our big goal today.”